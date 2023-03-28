  1. Home
AIIMS INI CET 2023 July Session Schedule Revised, Check Dates Here

AIIMS INI CET 2023 revised schedule has been released for the July session. The INI CET 2023 registration last date has been extended till April 3, 2023. Check the complete schedule here

Updated: Mar 28, 2023 13:23 IST
AIIMS INI CET 2023 Schedule Revised: As per the latest updates, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released a revised schedule for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INICET). Candidates can check out the AIIMS INI CET 2023 Revised Schedule for July Session on the official website i.e.aiimsexams.ac.in

As per the AIIMS INI CET 2023 PG Schedule, the registration will end on April 3, 2023, by 5.00 pm. Candidates can check out the Status of Basic Registration/application and Basic Information and correct the rejected images from April 4 to 7, 2023. The AIIMS INI CET 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023. Candidates can check out the entire AIIMS INI CET 2023 Revised Schedule here.

AIIMS INI CET 2023 Revised Schedule for July Session

Particulars

Dates

Last date for online basic registration

April 3, 2023, up to 5.00 pm

Status of Basic Registration/application and Basic Information and date of correction of rejected Images.

April 4 to 7, 2023 up to 5.00 pm

Generation of Examination Unique Code (EUC) and submission of final application

March 24 to April 10, 2023

Status of final application whether accepted or rejected applications with reasons for rejection and submission of required documents

April 14 to 18, 2023

Finalization of Centres and allotment of Roll No./Admit Card o,

May 1, 2023

AIIMS INI CET 2023 exam

May 7, 2023

INI CET 2023 Revised Schedule PDF- Click Here

AIIMS INI CET 2023 Important Notice

Candidates must note that the Basic Registration older than July 2019 session will not be valid for this session. Those candidates who have done their basic registration for January 2019 session or for previous are required to do new Basic registration. 

The INI-CET for admission to MD/MS/MDS & DM/M.Ch(06yrs.) courses at AIIMS, New Delhi, JIPMER Puducherry,  Bhubaneswar, Nagpur, Patna, Bhopal, Raipur, Rishikesh, Jodhpur, Bibinagar, Bathinda, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh, and other INIs.

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
