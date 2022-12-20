AILET 2023 Results OUT at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, Counselling Registrations Today

AILET 2023 Result: The National Law University, Delhi has declared the Results of the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 for the BA LLB, and LLM Programmes. The results of the AILET 2023 Ph.D. programmes will be available soon. Candidates who have appeared for the AILET BA LLB, LLM, and Ph.D. entrance examinations can check their AILET 2023 Results through the link available on the official website.

To check the AILET 2023 Results candidates are required to login to the Result link available. Candidates are required to enter their Registered mobile number and Password in the link provided. The AILET 2023 BA LLB and LLM Results will contain details such as the candidate details along with the marks and rank secured by students in the entrance test.

AILET 2023 Result - Click Here

According to the schedule released the online counselling registration link for the BA LLB and LLM programmes will begin today - December 20, 2022. The AILET 2023 First List of Provisionally Selected Candidates & the Waiting List of Candidates will be released on December 30, 2022.

Counselling Schedule BA LLB - Click Here

Counselling Schedule LLM - Click Here

How to Download AILET 2023 Results

The AILET 2023 Results have been released in online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can follow the steps provided below to check the AILET 2023 Results.

Step 1: Visit the AILET official website

Step 2: Click on the AILET 2023 Result link

Step 3: Enter the Registered mobile number and password in the link provided

Step 4: Download the AILET 2023 Results for further reference

AILET 2023 Merit List

NLU Delhi has also released the AILET 2023 All India Merit List. The All India Merit List consists of the Application Number, Roll Number, Marks, and the All India Rank. Candidates can click on the link provided here to check the AILET 2023 Merit List.

AILET 2023 Merit List - Click Here

Students can visit the official website of AILET 2023 to apply for the counselling process. Keep visiting this page to get updates on the AILET 2023 Counselling process.

