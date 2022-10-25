AISSEE 2023 Application Form Releases at aissee.nta.nic.in, Apply for Sainik School Admission Till 30 Nov

AISSEE 2023: As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2023 in online mode. Candidates can fill up the AISSEE 2023 application form till 30th November upto 5 PM. They will have to visit the official website - aissee.nta.nic.in to fill up the AISSEE application form 2023. As per the released schedule, NTA will conduct the AISSEE Class 6th and 9th exams on 8th January 2023 in pen paper-based mode. AISSEE will be held for 33 old Sainik Schools and 18 new Sainik Schools across the country.

AISSEE Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Apply for AISSEE 2023?

Candidates have been given time till 30th November to fill up the AISSEE application form in online mode only. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to apply for AISSEE 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA AISSEE - aissee.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the - Application link and register.

3rd Step - After registration, login and fill in the required details and click on - Save tab.

5th Step - Upload the scanned copy of a passport-sized photograph, signature and also pay the application fee.

6th Step - Now, submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Candidates will have to pay the application fee or else their form will be considered incomplete. For SC/ST candidates, the fee is Rs. 500 and for all others, it is Rs. 650. Candidates can pay the fee through UPI/Credit Card/ Debit Card/ Net Banking. The last date of fee payment is 30th November 2022 (11:50 PM).

As of now, NTA has not yet released the complete dates for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2023. After the written examination, the selected candidates will have to appear for the medical examination. Based on the medical exam results, the final merit list of Sainik school admission 2023 will be released.