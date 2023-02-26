AISSEE 2023 Result for Class 6, 9 Exams Declared, Get Direct Link Here

AISSEE 2023 Result OUT: As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE). Those who appeared in the AISSEE 2023 Exam conducted for Class 6th and 9th can check and download the scorecard on the official website i.e. aissee.nta.nic.in. Candidates can access the result by entering the application number and date of birth (DOB).

The authorities conducted the AISSEE 2023 Exam for Class 6th and 9th on January 8, 2023. Now, the authorities have announced the result for both classes. As per the passing criteria, those who secure a minimum of 25% marks in each subject of the exam and 40% marks in aggregate of all the subjects of AISSEE 2023 will be considered qualified for the exam.

AISSEE 2023 Result Link- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Check AISSEE 2023 Result?

The AISSEE Result 2023 is out on the official website. The examinees can go through the below-mentioned steps to access and download the scorecard-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. aissee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on AISSEE 2023 scorecard link

Step 3: Enter the application number, DOB, and security pin

Step 4: Now, Click on the login button

Step 5: AISSEE 2023 Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download it for future reference

What After Release of AISSEE 2023 Result?

After the release the of AISSEE Result 2023, those who have passed the exam will get admission on the basis of e-counselling. However, the counselling process will be conducted according to the rank secured by the candidates in the School wise, gender-wise, category-wise (Home State and Out Side State), medical fitness approved by competent medical authoritiesMerit List of AISSEE 2023, and verification of original documents.