AISSEE 2024 Notification Releases, NTA Sainik School Exam on January 21, Register at exams.nta.ac.in

Sainik School Admission 2023-24: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online registration process for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2024. Candidates can apply for AISSEE online at exams.nta.ac.in. The last date to apply for admission is December 16 by 5 PM.

The Sainik School entrance exam is scheduled to be held on January 21, 2024 (pen-paper (OMR sheet-based) in 186 cities across India. The AISSEE exam for admission to class 6 will be conducted for 150 minutes (from 2 to 4.30 PM), whereas for class 9 entrance exam will be held for 180 minutes (from 2 to 5 PM).

AISSEE 2024 Dates

NTA has released the notification and started registrations for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE). Candidates can go through the table to know the complete schedule:

Events Sainik School Admission Dates Sainik School Registration Started Sainik School admission last date to apply for the exam December 16, 2023 by 5 PM Last date to pay AISSEE registration fees December 16, 2023 by 11:50 PM AISSEE application correction window December 18 to 20, 2023 Sainik School Exam Date 2024 January 21, 2024 Timings of Examination Class 6: 2 to 4:30 pm Class 9: 2 to 5 pm

How to apply for NTA Sainik School Admission 2024?

Students must check the eligibility requirements to fill up the form of the NTA Sainik School entrance exam 2024-25. The fees for candidates belonging to general, wards of defence personnel, ex-servicemen, and OBC (NCL) categories is Rs 650. Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribe candidates have to pay Rs 500. They can go through the steps to know how to apply for AISSEE 2024:

Step 1: Go to the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/



Step 2: On the homepage, click on AISSEE 2024 Registration open

Step 3: Enter all the asked details and register

Step 4: After registration, fill in the application form and upload the documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the form

Step 7: Take a printout and save it for future references

Who are eligible for the Sainik School Entrance Exam 2023-24?

For class 6 admission, the student should be between 10-12 years old as on March 31, 2024. Also, admission for girls is open for class 6, subject to availability of seats and age criteria are the same as for boys. For class 9th admission, students should be between 13 to 15 years of age as of March 31, 2024, and should have passed class 8 from a recognised school at the time of admission. Girls can also apply admission.

