AKTU One View Result 2023 Announced for Even Semester, Check BArch 4th, 5th and 8th Sem Scorecard Here

AKTU One View Result 2023: Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the even semester BArch result online. All those candidates who appeared for the exam can check AKTU one view result for 4th, 5th and 8th semesters at the official website: aktu.ac.in. They have to use their roll number to download the AKTU results.

The official tweet states, “Regarding declaration/release of examination results of regular students of fourth, fifth and eighth semester of B.Arch course of even semester examination of session 2022-23.”

AKTU Result 2023 for Even Semester Direct Link (Available Now)

AKTU Even Semester BArch Result 2023 Tweet

How to check AKTU One View Result 2023 for BArch Even Semester?

To check the 4th, 5th and 8th sem AKTU result, candidates have to visit the official website. They can go through the steps provided below to know how to download even the semester result of AKTU online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: aktu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result section

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Log in to AKTU One View Portal by entering roll number

Step 5: AKTU BArch even semester result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the AKTU even semester result and take a printout for future references

Student Union urges to announce AKTU carryover result

All India Students Union (AISU) has again written a letter to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Minister of Technical Education Ashish Patel to expedite the announcement of Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (APJAKTU) Carryover Papers (COP) exam result. Earlier, in July, AISU president Digamber Dubey had written a letter addressing the university over the delay in BTech first and third-semester exam results. The BTech exams 2023 were held in March and the results were not declared even after four months.

