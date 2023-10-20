  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AKTU One View Result 2023 Declared for BTech Regular Exams; Download 2nd and 4th Sem Mark Sheet Here

Breaking News

AKTU One View Result 2023 Declared for BTech Regular Exams; Download 2nd and 4th Sem Mark Sheet Here

AKTU One View Result 2023: Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has declared the results for the Bachelor of Technology, BTech 1st and 2nd year today: October 20, 2023.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 20, 2023 19:14 IST
AKTU One View Result 2023
AKTU One View Result 2023

AKTU One View Result 2023: Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has declared the results for the Bachelor of Technology, BTech 1st and 2nd year. Students who appeared in the semester in the exams can check out the results on the official website: aktu.ac.in by entering the login credentials.

AKTU Results 2023 have been announced for 2nd semester (1st year) and 4th semester (2nd year) regular examinations for the academic year 2022-23. Students can check out their results in the AKTU One view window. They can also get the direct link to access results here.

AKTU Circular- Click Here (PDF File)

AKTU BTech Results 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to the AKTU One View Login for accessing results is provided below:

Result Name

Links

AKTU BTech 2nd Sem Results 2023

Click Here

AKTU BTech 4th Sem Results 2023

Click Here

How To Check AKTU One View Result 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access AKTU BTech Results 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website: aktu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result section

Step 3: Now, select AKTU One view result window

Step 4: Key in login credentials

Step 5: AKTU BTech Results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the AKTU One View Results 2023 for reference

Details Mentioned on AKTU One View Result 2023 Scorecard

Check out the mandatory information below:

  • Course Name
  • Registration Number
  • Roll number
  • Student name
  • Exam Name
  • Semester/Year
  • Subject-wise marks
  • Overall Marks
  • Qualifying status

AKTU One View Result 2023 Overview

Conducting Body

Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU)

Exam Name

BTech Semester Examinations

Result Name

BTech 2nd and 4th Year Result

Result Date

October 20, 2023 (OUT)

Official Website

aktu.ac.in

Login Credentials to Access

Roll Number

Also Read: IIM Calcutta Summer Placements 2023: Highest Domestic Stipend at Rs 3.75 Lakh Monthly for Interns
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023