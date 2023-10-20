AKTU One View Result 2023 Declared for BTech Regular Exams; Download 2nd and 4th Sem Mark Sheet Here

AKTU One View Result 2023: Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has declared the results for the Bachelor of Technology, BTech 1st and 2nd year. Students who appeared in the semester in the exams can check out the results on the official website: aktu.ac.in by entering the login credentials.

AKTU Results 2023 have been announced for 2nd semester (1st year) and 4th semester (2nd year) regular examinations for the academic year 2022-23. Students can check out their results in the AKTU One view window. They can also get the direct link to access results here.

AKTU Circular- Click Here (PDF File)

AKTU BTech Results 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to the AKTU One View Login for accessing results is provided below:

Result Name Links AKTU BTech 2nd Sem Results 2023 Click Here AKTU BTech 4th Sem Results 2023 Click Here

How To Check AKTU One View Result 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access AKTU BTech Results 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website: aktu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result section

Step 3: Now, select AKTU One view result window

Step 4: Key in login credentials

Step 5: AKTU BTech Results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the AKTU One View Results 2023 for reference

Details Mentioned on AKTU One View Result 2023 Scorecard

Check out the mandatory information below:

Course Name

Registration Number

Roll number

Student name

Exam Name

Semester/Year

Subject-wise marks

Overall Marks

Qualifying status

AKTU One View Result 2023 Overview

Conducting Body Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Exam Name BTech Semester Examinations Result Name BTech 2nd and 4th Year Result Result Date October 20, 2023 (OUT) Official Website aktu.ac.in Login Credentials to Access Roll Number

