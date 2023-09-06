Allahabad University BA Counselling 2023 Registration Close Today, Allotment And Fee Submission Until Sept 7

Allahabad University Admission 2023: Allahabad University will close the registration window for the BA counselling process today September 6, 2023. The university opened the window for candidates to register and upload their documents for verification on September 5, 2023.

As per the given datesheet, the university will begin the allotment and fee submission for admissions to BA programmes today, September 6, 2023. Candidates allotted seats can submit the admission fee until September 7, 2023, and confirm their admissions. The cutoff for the BA counselling based on which the admissions are being conducted is 622.14.

Candidates can register and upload the documents for the verification process through the link given on the UG counselling website - ecounselling.in. Candidates can also click on the link given here to complete the registration and document upload process.

Allahabad University BA Counselling Schedule

Particulars Date Candidate registration and document uploading September 5 and 6, 2023 verification September 5 and 6, 2023 Seat allotment and fee submission September 6 to 7, 2023

How to Register for Allahabad University BA Counselling

To participate in the Allahabad University BA counselling process, candidates are required to visit the official website and register through the link provided. Follow the steps given here to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the Allahabad University counselling

Step 2: Click on the UG counselling link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on register and enter the required details

Step 4: Login to upload the documents for verification

Step 5: Submit the registration fee and click on the final submission link

Allahabad University BA Admission 2023 List of Documents Required

When reporting for admissions candidates are required to carry the following documents with them along with photocopies of the original.

Class 10 and 12 marksheet and certificate

transfer/ Migration certificate

Undertaking of gap year

Caste certificate

EWS Certificate

Aadhar card

Anti-ragging undertaking

Undertaking of transfer/ migration certificate, EWS, non-creamy layer

ABC ID number

Also Read: NIT Raipur To Conduct Spot Admission For M.Tech, M.Sc. Programmes On September 8, Check Instructions Here