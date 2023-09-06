  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Allahabad University BA Counselling 2023 Registration Close Today, Allotment And Fee Submission Until Sept 7

Allahabad University BA Counselling 2023 Registration Close Today, Allotment And Fee Submission Until Sept 7

Allahabad University will close the registration window for BA counselling today, September 7, 2023. The seat allotment and fee submission will continue until September 7, 2023. Check the complete details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 6, 2023 10:05 IST
Allahabad University BA Counselling Registration
Allahabad University BA Counselling Registration

Allahabad University Admission 2023: Allahabad University will close the registration window for the BA counselling process today September 6, 2023. The university opened the window for candidates to register and upload their documents for verification on September 5, 2023. 

As per the given datesheet, the university will begin the allotment and fee submission for admissions to BA programmes today, September 6, 2023. Candidates allotted seats can submit the admission fee until September 7, 2023, and confirm their admissions. The cutoff for the BA counselling based on which the admissions are being conducted is 622.14.

Candidates can register and upload the documents for the verification process through the link given on the UG counselling website - ecounselling.in. Candidates can also click on the link given here to complete the registration and document upload process. 

Allahabad University BA Counselling Schedule

Particulars

Date

Candidate registration and document uploading

September 5 and 6, 2023

verification

September 5 and 6, 2023

Seat allotment and fee submission

September 6 to 7, 2023

How to Register for Allahabad University BA Counselling

To participate in the Allahabad University BA counselling process, candidates are required to visit the official website and register through the link provided. Follow the steps given here to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the Allahabad University counselling

Step 2: Click on the UG counselling link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on register and enter the required details

Step 4: Login to upload the documents for verification

Step 5: Submit the registration fee and click on the final submission link

Allahabad University BA Admission 2023 List of Documents Required

When reporting for admissions candidates are required to carry the following documents with them along with photocopies of the original. 

  • Class 10 and 12 marksheet and certificate
  • transfer/ Migration certificate
  • Undertaking of gap year
  • Caste certificate
  • EWS Certificate
  • Aadhar card
  • Anti-ragging undertaking
  • Undertaking of transfer/ migration certificate, EWS, non-creamy layer
  • ABC ID number

Also Read: NIT Raipur To Conduct Spot Admission For M.Tech, M.Sc. Programmes On September 8, Check Instructions Here

 
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023