Allahabad University PGAT Admit Card 2022 (OUT): Donwload AU Post Graduate Admission Test (PGAT 2) @aupravesh2022.in

Allahabad University PGAT Admit Card 2022 (OUT): With the AU PGAT 2 Exam Date approaching, the Allahabad University PGAT 2022 Admit Cards have been released today. The University of Allahabad has issued Allahabad University Post Graduate Admission Test (PGAT 2) admit card 2022 for the upcoming university-level entrance exam online on the official website. Candidates who are registered to appear for AU PGAT 2022 Admit Card online via the portal - aupravesh2022.in. Alternatively, candidates can download Allahabad University PGAT Admit Cards via the direct link placed below as well:

Photo ID Card to Support Admit Cards

Candidates who are registered to appear for the Allahabad University PGAT 2022 Exam should note that along with the hall tickets, they will also be required to carry a valid Photo ID proof. The ID Proof that candidates carry to the exam centre need to contain the details the candidates and they must match with the personal information provided on the Allahabad University PGAT 2 Admit Cards. Candidates are allowed to carry PAN card, driving licence, aadhaar card, passport, ration card, voter id or any other proof that proves your identity in the country. Apart from the Valid Photo ID, candidates will also be required to carry a passport size photograph of theirs, which will have to be submitted to the exam invigilator on the day of the exam.

How to Download Allahabad University PGAT 2 Admit Card 2022?

Like the application process, Allahabad University PGAT Admit Card 2022 has also been released online and made available to the candidates via the official portal - aupravesh2022.in. Candidates need to log onto the website and on the homepage, they will find “PGAT Admission 2022” link. Clicking on this link will take the students to Login Page with input fields for login id and password. After logging onto the portal using your registered credentials, candidates will be able to access and download the hall tickets easily. After checking the AU PGAT Admit Cards 2022 on the website, candidates are advised to download softcopy PDF of the same on their devices and also take a printout of the same for future reference.

