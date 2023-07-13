Allahabad University UG Admission Registration 2023 starts, CUET score mandatory, check last date to apply here

  1. Home
Allahabad University UG Admission 2023: UoA has started the registration for undergraduate admission based on CUET scores. Candidates can apply for Allahabad University UG registration online at aucuetug2023.cbtexam.in. Know steps here

Updated: Jul 13, 2023 16:26 IST
Allahabad University UG Admission 2023: University of Allahabad has started online registration for undergraduate (UG) programmes. As per the updates, admission to all UG programmes in Allahabad University will be based on the scores of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2023) conducted by the NTA. Candidates can register at aucuetug2023.cbtexam.in. The last date to apply for Allahabad University UG admission is July 28, 2023. Candidates are also required to generate an Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) ID as mandated by the University Grants Commission (UGC). 

Allahabad University UG Admission 2023 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now) 

Allahabad University UG Admission 2023 Dates 

Candidates can check below the table to know the last date to apply for UG admission in Allahabad University: 

Events 

Dates 

Last date to apply for Allahabad University UG admission

July 28, 2023

Allahabad University UG Admission merit list

To be notified 

How to register for Allahabad University UG Admission 2023? 

Candidates willing to get admission to the University of Allahabad for UG courses can apply online. Candidates who have opted for Allahabad University during the CUET UG 2023 registration will be able to submit the application form for admission at the official website. Go through the steps to know complete information: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: aucuetug2023.cbtexam.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on register or login 

Step 3: Complete registration by entering all the details 

Step 4: Login and fill up all the information

Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout for future references 

The university has informed that the basic details such as name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth should match exactly as given in the class 10th mark sheet. The category and date of birth should match as per the CUET UG application form. In case the details entered by candidates are found to be incorrect, the candidature will be cancelled.

