AMU BA LLB Result 2023 Declared, Get Direct Link and Counselling Instructions Here

AMU Results 2023: Aligarh Muslim University has announced the results for the AMU BA LLB programme 2023. Students who have appeared for the admission test can visit the official website of AMU to check the BA LLB results.

AMU has released the select list, chance memo and special category list for the BA LLB programme. The select list consists of the roll number and rank of the students who have qualified the AMU BA LLB exams. Those who have cleared the exams will be eligible to apply for the counselling procedure. The complete schedule of the counselling process will be released on the official website soon.

Select List - Click Here

Chance Memo - Click Here

Special Category List - Click Here

What is AMU Chance Memo and Special List

When releasing the AMU BA LLB results, the university also releases a chance memo and special list. The chance memo list consists of the list of students who are on the waiting list for admissions and will be called for counselling based on the availability of seats after the first counselling round. The special list is the list of students who have applied under the chance memo category for admissions.

Steps to Download AMU BA LLB Result 2023

The AMU BA LLB result 2023 is available on the official website. To download the result pdf candidates can follow the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AMU

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the faculty of law section

Step 5: Click on the result link provided

Step 6: Download the results for further reference

Instructions for Candidates

According to the instructions provided, candidates should report online on the counselling portal as per the schedule

Students who do not report for counselling within the time period given or those who do not complete the required steps for counselling will not be considered for admission.

Students reporting will be given admission based on the eligibility criteria.

Candidates are required to produce the mark sheets of the qualifying exam and all other relevant certificates and documents along with 10 passport-size photographs during the physical reporting after the provisional admissions.

