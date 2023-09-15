ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 Registration Begins Today; Apply at wbjeeb.nic.in

ANM, GNM Counselling 2023: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will begin the round 1 counselling registrations for Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) today: September 15, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the exam can apply for the counselling process on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.

As per the ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 notification, Any candidate meeting the eligibility criteria and securing a rank (GMR) in the common entrance examination ANM(R )& GNM 2023 held for the purpose can register for counselling. There will be three rounds of counselling namely, allotment, upgradation, and mop-up.

ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 Round 1 Schedule

Check out the 1st round dates below:

Events Dates Registration, payment of registration fee, and Choice filling September 15 to 20, 2023 Choice filling including choice locking September 19 to 20, 2023 1st round of seat allotment result September 23, 2023

How to Apply for ANM, GNM Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ANM, GNM tab

Step 3: Now, click on the registration link and complete the process

Step 4: Login and fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

Documents Required for ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 Registration

Check out the list of a few mandatory files below:

Class 10th Certificate & Marksheet

Class 12th Certificate, Marksheet

DOB Proof

Valid ID Proof

PWD Certificate

EWS Certificate

