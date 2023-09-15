ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 Registration Begins Today; Apply at wbjeeb.nic.in

ANM, GNM Counselling 2023: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will begin the round 1 counselling registrations for Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) today: September 15, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the exam can apply for the counselling process on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.
As per the ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 notification, Any candidate meeting the eligibility criteria and securing a rank (GMR) in the common entrance examination ANM(R )& GNM 2023 held for the purpose can register for counselling. There will be three rounds of counselling namely, allotment, upgradation, and mop-up.
|
ANM, GNM Counselling Registration
ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 Round 1 Schedule
Check out the 1st round dates below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Registration, payment of registration fee, and Choice filling
|
September 15 to 20, 2023
|
Choice filling including choice locking
|
September 19 to 20, 2023
|
1st round of seat allotment result
|
September 23, 2023
How to Apply for ANM, GNM Counselling 2023?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ANM, GNM tab
Step 3: Now, click on the registration link and complete the process
Step 4: Login and fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee
Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout
Documents Required for ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 Registration
Check out the list of a few mandatory files below:
- Class 10th Certificate & Marksheet
- Class 12th Certificate, Marksheet
- DOB Proof
- Valid ID Proof
- PWD Certificate
- EWS Certificate
