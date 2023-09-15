  1. Home
  2. News
  3. ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 Registration Begins Today; Apply at wbjeeb.nic.in

Breaking News

ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 Registration Begins Today; Apply at wbjeeb.nic.in

ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 Registration starts today: September 15, 2023. Eligible candidates must apply on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in. Check schedule here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 15, 2023 18:36 IST
ANM, GNM Counselling 2023
ANM, GNM Counselling 2023

ANM, GNM Counselling 2023: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will begin the round 1 counselling registrations for Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) today: September 15, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the exam can apply for the counselling process on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.

As per the ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 notification, Any candidate meeting the eligibility criteria and securing a rank (GMR) in the common entrance examination ANM(R )& GNM 2023 held for the purpose can register for counselling. There will be three rounds of counselling namely, allotment, upgradation, and mop-up.

ANM, GNM Counselling Registration 

Click Here

ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 Round 1 Schedule

 Check out the 1st round dates below:

Events

Dates

Registration, payment of registration fee, and Choice filling

September 15 to 20, 2023

 

Choice filling including choice locking

September 19 to 20, 2023

1st round of seat allotment result

September 23, 2023

How to Apply for ANM, GNM Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ANM, GNM tab

Step 3: Now, click on the registration link and complete the process

Step 4: Login and fill out the application form 

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

Documents Required for ANM, GNM Counselling 2023 Registration

Check out the list of a few mandatory files below:

  • Class 10th Certificate & Marksheet
  • Class 12th Certificate, Marksheet
  • DOB Proof
  • Valid ID Proof
  • PWD Certificate
  • EWS Certificate

Also Read: NEET PG 2023 Cut-off Reduction to Benefit Medical Students, FORDA Urges Relaxation
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023