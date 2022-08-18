AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Dates Released, Check Complete Schedule

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Dates (OUT): As per media reports, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) has announced the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2022 counselling dates. As of now, the dates for counselling has been shared by local media. The final counselling schedule of AP EAMCET 2022 will soon be updated on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP EAMCET counselling process includes registration, document verification, course and college selection, seat allotment, etc. Candidates who have qualified for the Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2022 should complete the counselling registration 2022 to be eligible to appear for the whole process.

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Dates

Events Date AP EAMCET counselling registration 22nd to 30th August 2022 Payment of AP EAMCET counselling fee 22nd to 30th August 2022 Document verification 23rd to 31st August 2022 Web options entry 28th August to 2nd September 2022 Exercising fresh options/ Change in options saved previously 3rd September 2022 AP EAMCET seat allotment 6th September 2022

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling

As stated earlier, to participate in the counselling round of AP EAMCET 2022, candidates will have to register. They also need to pay a processing fee. Further, they will have to go for the verification of documents. The AP EAPCET document verification will be conducted both online as well as offline modes. After this, they need to select their preferred colleges and courses in order of their preference.

The AP EAMCET 2022 seat allocation will be done based on the candidate’s marks and rank. They will be ranked based on the AP EAPCET normalized marks - 75% weightage and 25% weightage to Class 12 marks in the order of merit.

AP EAMCET 2022 Participating Institutes

AP EAPCET participating institutes are - Sree Venkateswara College of Engineering, Sri Vasavi Institute Of Engineering And Technology, Sri Vidya Niketan Engineering College, Sri Venkatesa Perumal College Of Engineering And Technology, Sir Vishveshwaraiah Institute Of Science And Technology, Tirumala Engineering College and Visvodaya Engineering College.

AP EAMCET Result 2022

JNTU released the Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2022 result in online mode and a total of 1.73 lakh (1,73,572) candidates qualified. Along with the result, the TS EAMCET toppers list and statistics have also been released. As per released data, a total of 80.41% of candidates qualified from the engineering stream in the TS EAMCET 2022 exam whereas a total of 88.34% of candidates passed in the Agriculture stream in the TS EAMCET 2022.