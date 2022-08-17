BITS Pilani Direct Admissions 2022, Applications available for board toppers

BITS Pilani Direct Admissions: BITS Pilani has started the registration process for students who have obtained first ranks in their respective board examinations. BITS Pilani conducts direct admissions for students who have topped their respective board exams in PCM and PCB stream.

Students who have topped the class 12 PCM board exams will be considered for admissions to integrated courses offered at BITS Pilani while candidates who have topped the PCB stream in class 12 will be considered for the admissions to B.Pharmacy programme.

Board toppers from various state boards interested in securing an admission at BITS Pilani for the Integrated programme and the B.Pharmacy programme can visit the official website - bitsadmission.com to complete the admission applications and other procedures.

BITS Pilani Direct Admissions - PCM

BITS Pilani Direct Admissions - PCB

The BITS Pilani Direct Admission applications consist of 4 parts.

Part 1 of the applications include personal details

Part 2 requires students to fill in the 10th and 12th subject wise marks

Part 3 required students to fill up the programme details

Part 4 required students to upload all the documents, photograph, signature, class 10 and 12 marksheets and any extra curricular activity certificate.

Candidates applying for BITS Pilani direct admissions must note that it is mandatory for students to complete the eligibility criteria prescribed for the admissions. Students applying can check the application steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the BITS Pilani official website

Step 2: Click on the BITS Pilani direct admission link

Step 3: Read through the instructions carefully

Step 4: Click on Allow me to apply online and check the instructions

Step 5: Click on the acceptance box and click on apply

Step 6: Enter all the required details in the link provided

Step 7: Submit the application fee

Step 8: Click on the final submission tab

