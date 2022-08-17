    BITS Pilani Direct Admissions 2022, Applications available for board toppers

    BITS Pilani has started the registration process for students who have obtained first ranks in their respective board examinations. Students who have topped the board exams can complete the applications through the link provided here.

    Updated: Aug 17, 2022 10:38 IST
    BITS Pilani Direct Admissions
    BITS Pilani Direct Admissions

    BITS Pilani Direct Admissions:  BITS Pilani has started the registration process for students who have obtained first ranks in their respective board examinations. BITS Pilani conducts direct admissions for students who have topped their respective board exams in PCM and PCB stream. 

    Students who have topped the class 12 PCM board exams will be considered for admissions to integrated courses offered at BITS Pilani while candidates who have topped the PCB stream in class 12 will be considered for the admissions to B.Pharmacy programme.

    Board toppers from various state boards interested in securing an admission at BITS Pilani for the Integrated programme and the B.Pharmacy programme can visit the official website - bitsadmission.com to complete the admission applications and other procedures. 

    BITS Pilani Direct Admissions - PCM

    BITS Pilani Direct Admissions - PCB

    The BITS Pilani Direct Admission applications consist of 4 parts. 

    • Part 1 of the applications include personal details
    • Part 2 requires students to fill in the 10th and 12th subject wise marks 
    • Part 3 required students to fill up the programme details
    • Part 4 required students to upload all the documents, photograph, signature, class 10 and 12 marksheets and any extra curricular activity certificate.

    Candidates applying for BITS Pilani direct admissions must note that it is mandatory for students to complete the eligibility criteria prescribed for the admissions. Students applying can check the application steps given below. 

    Step 1: Visit the BITS Pilani official website

    Step 2: Click on the BITS Pilani direct admission link

    Step 3: Read through the instructions carefully 

    Step 4: Click on Allow me to apply online and check the instructions

    Step 5: Click on the acceptance box and click on apply

    Step 6: Enter all the required details in the link provided

    Step 7: Submit the application fee 

    Step 8: Click on the final submission tab 

    Also Read: SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2022 (Today): Check SAMS Odisha +2 Admission List at 3 PM via official website - samsodisha.gov.in

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories