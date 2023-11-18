  1. Home
AP EAMCET 2nd Counselling Dates 2023 for BiPC Shortly; Check Required Documents Here

AP EAMCET 2nd Counselling Dates 2023 for BiPC will be out soon. Candidates can access the schedule at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCETAGR/ once available.

Updated: Nov 18, 2023 10:59 IST
AP EAMCET 2nd Counselling 2023: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET counselling schedule is likely to be released soon. Once published, candidates will be able to check out the dates on the official website: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCETAGR/.

Recently, the authorities have been conducting EAPCET BiPC counselling for round 1. Now, it is expected the schedule for the second round will be out soon. However, candidates must note that the conduction of the AP EAMCET 2nd counselling round entirely depends on seat availability.

Check out the AP EAMCET counselling dates 2023 for BiPC below:

Events

Dates

Online Payment of Processing Fee

To be announced

Verification of uploaded Certificates at notified Help Line centers

To be announced

Exercising the Web-Options 

To be announced

Change of Options

To be announced

Seat Allotment Result

To be announced

Self-reporting and reporting at college

To be announced

Documents Required for AP EAMCET 2nd Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

  • APEAPCET-2023 Rank card.
  • APEAPCET-2023 Hall Ticket.
  • Memorandum of Marks (Inter M.P.C or its equivalent).
  • Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or its Equivalent Memo).
  • Transfer Certificate ( T.C)
  • Study Certificate from VI to Intermediate
  • EWS certificate 
  • Residence certificate
  • Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate 
  • Integrated Community Certificate, in the case of BC/ST/SC issued by the competent
  • Income certificate 
  • Local status certificate (if applicable)

