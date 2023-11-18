AP EAMCET 2nd Counselling Dates 2023 for BiPC Shortly; Check Required Documents Here

AP EAMCET 2nd Counselling 2023: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET counselling schedule is likely to be released soon. Once published, candidates will be able to check out the dates on the official website: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCETAGR/.
Recently, the authorities have been conducting EAPCET BiPC counselling for round 1. Now, it is expected the schedule for the second round will be out soon. However, candidates must note that the conduction of the AP EAMCET 2nd counselling round entirely depends on seat availability.
AP EAMCET 2nd Counselling Dates 2023 for BiPC- Direct Link (Available Soon)
The direct link to access the schedule is given below:
|
AP EAMCET Counselling Dates 2023
AP EAMCET 2nd Counselling Dates 2023
Check out the AP EAMCET counselling dates 2023 for BiPC below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Online Payment of Processing Fee
|
To be announced
|
Verification of uploaded Certificates at notified Help Line centers
|
To be announced
|
Exercising the Web-Options
|
To be announced
|
Change of Options
|
To be announced
|
Seat Allotment Result
|
To be announced
|
Self-reporting and reporting at college
|
To be announced
Documents Required for AP EAMCET 2nd Counselling 2023
Check out the list of mandatory files below:
- APEAPCET-2023 Rank card.
- APEAPCET-2023 Hall Ticket.
- Memorandum of Marks (Inter M.P.C or its equivalent).
- Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or its Equivalent Memo).
- Transfer Certificate ( T.C)
- Study Certificate from VI to Intermediate
- EWS certificate
- Residence certificate
- Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate
- Integrated Community Certificate, in the case of BC/ST/SC issued by the competent
- Income certificate
- Local status certificate (if applicable)
