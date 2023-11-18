AP EAMCET 2nd Counselling Dates 2023 for BiPC Shortly; Check Required Documents Here

AP EAMCET 2nd Counselling 2023: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET counselling schedule is likely to be released soon. Once published, candidates will be able to check out the dates on the official website: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCETAGR/.

Recently, the authorities have been conducting EAPCET BiPC counselling for round 1. Now, it is expected the schedule for the second round will be out soon. However, candidates must note that the conduction of the AP EAMCET 2nd counselling round entirely depends on seat availability.

AP EAMCET 2nd Counselling Dates 2023

Check out the AP EAMCET counselling dates 2023 for BiPC below:

Events Dates Online Payment of Processing Fee To be announced Verification of uploaded Certificates at notified Help Line centers To be announced Exercising the Web-Options To be announced Change of Options To be announced Seat Allotment Result To be announced Self-reporting and reporting at college To be announced

Documents Required for AP EAMCET 2nd Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

APEAPCET-2023 Rank card.

APEAPCET-2023 Hall Ticket.

Memorandum of Marks (Inter M.P.C or its equivalent).

Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or its Equivalent Memo).

Transfer Certificate ( T.C)

Study Certificate from VI to Intermediate

EWS certificate

Residence certificate

Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate

Integrated Community Certificate, in the case of BC/ST/SC issued by the competent

Income certificate

Local status certificate (if applicable)

