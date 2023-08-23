AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2023 Result Declared, Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
Andhra Pradesh Department of Technical Education has announced the AP EAMCET 2023 seat allotment result today. Candidates can check the first-round allotment result through the link given here.

Updated: Aug 23, 2023 17:10 IST
AP EAMCET 2023 Seat Allotment: Andhra Pradesh Department of Technical Education has announced the AP EAPCET 2023 counselling seat allotment result today, August 23, 2023. Candidates can check the seat allotment result through the link given on the official website. To check the allotment result candidates are required to visit the website and log in using the AP EAMCET hall ticket number and date of birth. Those allotted seats will be required to report for the admission procedure between August 23 and 31, 2023. 

AP EAPCET 2023 counselling seat allotment result will be available on the official counselling portal - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates can also check the AP EAMCET counselling allotment result through the direct link given here. 

College wise allotment - Click Here

Allotment order - Click Here

How to Check AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling Seat Allotment Result

AP EAMCET 2023 counselling seat allotment results have been announced on the official website. To check the allotment results candidates are required to login through the candidate portal. Follow the steps provided here to download the AP EAPCET 2023 counselling allotment result. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAPCET counselling

Step 2: Click on the counselling allotment result

Step 3: Login using the hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: The seat allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the AP EAMCET counselling allotment result for further reference

