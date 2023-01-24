    AP EAPCET 2023 Exam Dates Announced, Check APSCHE Exam Datesheet Here

    APSCHE has announced the exam dates for the EAPCET entrance exam 2023. Moreover, exam tentative schedule for more APSCHE exams has been released as per the official reports. The AP EAMCET 2023 test will be held on May 15, 2023. Check the full exam schedule mentioned below. 

    Updated: Jan 24, 2023 13:36 IST
    AP EAMCET 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has recently announced the exam dates for various entrance examinations to be held in the present year 2023. As per the latest notification, the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET ) 2023 is expected to be conducted on May 15, 2023. 

    According to the tentative schedule for APSCHE exams, the datesheet of other entrance tests has also been released such as EAMCET, ECET, LAWCET, and ICET as well as other APSCHE exams which are going to be held in the 2023 year.  

    The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released the exam dates for the session 2023 to 2024. Considering the newly launched exam timetable, the EAMCET 2023 exam date has been scheduled for May 15, 2023. 

    APSCHE 2023 Tentative Exam Schedule for EAMCET, ECET, ICET among others

    Given below is the detailed exam schedule for all eligible candidates who will be appearing in the 2023 APSCHE exams. 

    APSCHE Entrance Exams

    Tentative Dates

    AP EAPCET 2023

    May 15, 2023

    AP ECET 2023

    May 5, 2023

    AP EAPCET MPC 2023

    From May 15 to May 22, 2023

    AP EAPCET BPC 2023

    From May 23 to May 25, 2023

    AP ICET 2023

    From May 25 to May 26, 2023

    AP PGECET 2023

    From May 28 to May 30, 2023

    AP LAWCET 2023

    May 20, 2023

    AP EDCET 2023

    May 20, 2023

    AP PGCET 2023

    June 6 to 10, 2023

    AP RCET 2023

    June 12 to 14, 2023

    All interested candidates are advised to carefully check the above-mentioned timetable for several APSCHE exams for the 2023 session. Also, it is important to note that this schedule is tentative in nature and hence cannot be considered final. The final schedule is likely to be announced soon on the official website by the examination council.

    APSCHE has also been given the responsibility to conduct these entrance exams for Undergraduate and Postgraduate admissions in order to enrol for various courses that are offered across all state universities and colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

