AP ICET 2023 Notification Likely to Release Tomorrow, Know How to Download Here

AP ICET 2023 Notification Tomorrow: As per the latest updates, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is likely to release the AP ICET 2023 Notification tomorrow i.e. March 17, 2023. Once released, candidates will be able to download the PDF on the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The AP ICET 2023 Notification will include the important dates and other exam-related details.

Previously, the authorities announced the AP ICET 2023 Exam Dates. The exam will be conducted on May 24 and 25, 2023 in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. Candidates must carry the AP ICET 2023 Admit Card to the examination hall. Otherwise, they shall not be granted entry to the exam hall. However, candidates can check out the AP ICET 2023 Exam Dates below.

AP ICET 2023 Exam Dates

Event Date Release of AP ICET 2023 notification March 17, 2023 AP ICET 2023 registration begins March 20, 2023, AP ICET 2023 registration ends April 19, 2023, Opening of AP ICET 2023 application form correction window May 16 to 17, 2023 Availability of AP ICET 2023 admit card May 20, 2023, AP ICET 2023 exam date May 24 and 25, 2023

How to Download AP ICET 2023 Notification?

Interested candidates can download the AP ICET 2023 Notification on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the notification-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Notification tab

Step 3: The AP ICET 2023 Notification PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check and download the PDF

Step 5: Take a few printouts for future reference

About AP ICET 2023

The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) is conducted for admissions into the 1st year of Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Application (MCA).

