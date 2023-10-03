AP ICET 2023 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Today, Reporting From October 4

AP ICET 2023 Phase 1 Allotment: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will be releasing the AP ICET 2023 phase 1 seat allotment result today, October 3, 2023. Those who have completed the AP ICET 2023 counselling phase 1 registration and choice-filling process can visit the official website of AP ICET counselling to check the seat allotment result.

AP ICET 2023 seat allotment results will be announced as per the choices entered by the candidates and the rank secured in the entrance exam. The last date for students to enter the choices in the allotment link was September 29, 2023.

Those allotted seats in the phase 1 allotment round can report to the allotted colleges and complete the admission process from October 4, 2023. When reporting for the admission process, students are advised to carry all relevant documents with them.

AP ICET 2023 Phase 1 Allotment - Link to be available soon

Steps to Check AP ICET 2023 Counselling Phase 1 Allotment Result

The AP ICET 2023 phase 1 counselling seat allotment result will be available on the official counselling website soon. Students can follow the steps given here to check the seat allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP ICET 2023

Step 2: Click on the ICET seat allotment result

Step 3: Login using the credentials

Step 4: The list of students allotted seats in the first admission round will be displayed

Step 5: Download the AP ICET 2023 seat allotment result for further reference

Also Read: IGNOU July 2023 Session Registration Window Extended to October 10, Get Direct Link Here