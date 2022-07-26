AP ICET Answer Key 2022 To Be Out Tomorrow at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Check How to Download Here

AP ICET Answer Key 2022: Andhra University, Visakhapatnam on behalf of APSCHE will release the preliminary answer key and response sheet for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) tomorrow on 27th July 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the AP ICET answer key from the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. As per reports, the preliminary answer key will be available from 6 PM.

They can download the AP ICET answer key by entering their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth. Also, those who are not satisfied with the AP ICET answer key can challenge the same by paying a requisite fee per question as a non-refundable processing fee. This objection window is available till 29th July up to 6 PM.

AP ICET 2022 Dates

Events Date AP ICET Answer Key 27th July 2022 (Tomorrow) Last date to raise objections 29th July 2022 till 6 PM AP ICET Result 8th August 2022

How To Check and Download AP ICET Answer Key 2022?

To calculate the probable score, candidates will have to check their responses with the answers given in the Andhra Pradesh ICET 2022 answer key. To do so, they need to download the answer key. For that, they need to visit the official website - sche.ap.gov.in/ICET. On the homepage, click on the AP ICET answer key tab and select the paper/shift. The Andhra Pradesh ICET answer key will appear on the screen.

Also to download the AP ICET response sheets, candidates will have to click on the response sheet tab, on the homepage. Further, they need to login to check responses. After that, they can compare it with answer key to calculate the probable marks secured in the AP ICET entrance exam.

How To Raise Objections in AP ICET Answer Key 2022?

In case of any doubt, candidates can raise objections in the preliminary AP ICET answer key. They can raise objections in online mode only. To do so, they need to go to the official website and click on - Key Objections Registration. In the new page, login with Registration number, Hall ticket number, and mobile number. Now, select the question to which candidates want to raise an objection and pay the requisite fee. Also, they need to submit their objections along with valid answers.

AP ICET Result 2022

Once the authorities verify the objections, they will release the final AP ICET answer key 2022. After the release of the AP ICET final answer key, the result will be declared on the official website on 8th August. To check their AP ICET result, students have to enter their ICET registration number and hall ticket number/ date of birth.

Also Read: AP EAMCET Result 2022 (Declared) LIVE: AP EAPCET Results OUT @cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Know Merit List, Toppers