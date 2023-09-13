  1. Home
  3. AP ICET Counselling 2023 Phase 1 Registration Concludes Tomorrow; Check Schedule Here

AP ICET Counselling 2023 Phase 1 Registration Concludes Tomorrow; Check Schedule Here

AP ICET Counselling 2023 phase 1 registrations will conclude tomorrow: September 14, 2023. Candidates can register on the official website: icet-sche.aptonline.in. 

Updated: Sep 13, 2023 12:46 IST
AP ICET Counselling 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the registration window for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) tomorrow: September 14, 2023. Eligible candidates must apply on the official website: icet-sche.aptonline.in. 

The AP ICET counseling 2023 fee is Rs 1,200 for applicants from open and backward classes (OP, BC), and Rs 600 for those from SC, ST, and PwD categories. AP ICET Seat allotment 2023  MBA and MCA will be done on the basis of the availability of seats. 

AP ICET Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the important dates below:

Event

Date

Last date for registration

September 14, 2023

Verification of uploaded certificates

September 9 to 16, 2023

Web options selection

September 19 to 21, 2023

Change of web options

September 22, 2023

1st phase seat allotment

September 25, 2023

Reporting to colleges 

September 26, 2023

Beginning of Class Work

September 27, 2023

Vacancy Position Submission to APSCHE

September 30, 2023

After the AP ICET 2023 registrations are done, the authorities will announce the seat allotment results. Shortlisted candidates will have to confirm their seats and pay the admission fee. The seat allotment result for phase 1 counselling will be out on September 25.

Candidates who have been allocated seats under phase 1 counselling must report to the allotted institutes and colleges within the stipulated time, failing which may lead to the cancellation of their admission. The classes for MBA and MCA programmes will begin on September 27, 2023. 

