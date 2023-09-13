AP ICET Counselling 2023 Phase 1 Registration Concludes Tomorrow; Check Schedule Here

AP ICET Counselling 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the registration window for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) tomorrow: September 14, 2023. Eligible candidates must apply on the official website: icet-sche.aptonline.in.

The AP ICET counseling 2023 fee is Rs 1,200 for applicants from open and backward classes (OP, BC), and Rs 600 for those from SC, ST, and PwD categories. AP ICET Seat allotment 2023 MBA and MCA will be done on the basis of the availability of seats.

AP ICET Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the important dates below:

Event Date Last date for registration September 14, 2023 Verification of uploaded certificates September 9 to 16, 2023 Web options selection September 19 to 21, 2023 Change of web options September 22, 2023 1st phase seat allotment September 25, 2023 Reporting to colleges September 26, 2023 Beginning of Class Work September 27, 2023 Vacancy Position Submission to APSCHE September 30, 2023

After the AP ICET 2023 registrations are done, the authorities will announce the seat allotment results. Shortlisted candidates will have to confirm their seats and pay the admission fee. The seat allotment result for phase 1 counselling will be out on September 25.

Candidates who have been allocated seats under phase 1 counselling must report to the allotted institutes and colleges within the stipulated time, failing which may lead to the cancellation of their admission. The classes for MBA and MCA programmes will begin on September 27, 2023.

