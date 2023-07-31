AP ICET Counselling Dates 2023 Shortly; Check Expected Schedule, Top Colleges Accepting Scores

AP ICET Counselling Dates 2023: Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET counselling dates are likely to be announced by 1st week of August. Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE is expected to begin counselling registrations from the second week of August. Once the schedule is released, candidates will be able to check on the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur announced the results of the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) 2023 on June 15, 2023. Candidates who scored at least 25% in the exam, as well as those from SC/ST categories, were ranked in order of merit based on their scores. Check out the expected AP ICET Counselling Dates 2023 here.

AP ICET Counselling Dates 2023

Candidates can check out the AP ICET Counselling Dates 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates AP ICET Counselling registration 2023 2nd week of August 2023 Certificate verification (depending on the rank secured) 2nd week of August 2023 Modify web options To be notified AP ICET Seat Allotment 2023 Result To be notified Self-reporting and reporting at college To be notified

AP ICET Accepting Top Colleges

Candidates can check out the list of top colleges accepting AP ICET scores 2023 below:

Andhra University Colleges Of Arts And Commerce

Yogi Vemana University

Acharya Nagarjuna University College

Vikrama Simhapuri University

Rayalaseema University

Dr B R Ambedkar University

Sri Krishnadevaraya University

Abdul Haq Urdu University

Krishna University

Adikavi Nannaya Univ College of Arts & Commerce

Adikavi Nannaya University Campus

Adikavi Nannaya University Campus

Also Read: TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 Phase 2 Allotment Result Today, Get Direct Link Here