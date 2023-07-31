  1. Home
AP ICET Counselling Dates 2023 Shortly; Check Expected Schedule, Top Colleges Accepting Scores

The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET counselling dates 2023 are expected to be announced by the first week of August. The counselling registration will begin in the second week of August.

 

Jul 31, 2023
AP ICET Counselling Dates 2023: Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET counselling dates are likely to be announced by 1st week of August. Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE is expected to begin counselling registrations from the second week of August. Once the schedule is released, candidates will be able to check on the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur announced the results of the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) 2023 on June 15, 2023. Candidates who scored at least 25% in the exam, as well as those from SC/ST categories, were ranked in order of merit based on their scores. Check out the expected AP ICET Counselling Dates 2023 here.

Candidates can check out the AP ICET Counselling Dates 2023 in the table below:

Events

Dates

AP ICET Counselling registration 2023

2nd week of August 2023

Certificate verification (depending on the rank secured)

2nd week of August 2023

Modify web options

To be notified

AP ICET Seat Allotment 2023 Result

To be notified

Self-reporting and reporting at college 

To be notified

AP ICET Accepting Top Colleges

Candidates can check out the list of top colleges accepting AP ICET scores 2023 below:

  • Andhra University Colleges Of Arts And Commerce
  • Yogi Vemana University
  • Acharya Nagarjuna University College
  • Vikrama Simhapuri University
  • Rayalaseema University
  • Dr B R Ambedkar University
  • Sri Krishnadevaraya University
  • Abdul Haq Urdu University
  • Krishna University
  • Adikavi Nannaya Univ College of Arts & Commerce
  • Adikavi Nannaya University Campus
  • Adikavi Nannaya University Campus

