AP ICET Registration 2023 Without Late Fee Ends Today, Check Schedule Here

AP ICET 2023 Registration: As per the official schedule, Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur will end the registrations for AP ICET without a late fee today i.e. April 19, 2023. Candidates who wish to register for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test must do the same on the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

If the candidate fails to do AP ICET 2023 registration by today, he/she will have to pay late charges from tomorrow onwards. Candidates must note that the additional fees will keep on increasing with the hike in deadline. However, the last date to apply with a late fee is May 15, 2023.

AP ICET 2023 Dates

Candidates who are going to apply must check out the important dates for AP ICET. Check the schedule here.

Particulars Dates Last date to apply without late fee April 19, 2023 Last date to apply with late charges May 15, 2023 Application correction window May 16 to 17, 2023 Hall ticket release date May 20, 2023, onwards AP ICET exam May 24 and 25, 2023

AP ICET 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for AP ICET 2023?

Eligible candidates can register for AP ICET on the official website. The application form fill up consists of registration, uploading of documents, and payment of the fee.They can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for the entrance test-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on eligibility and payment

Step 3: Enter the required details and pay the fee

Step 4: Check payment status & fill out AP ICET application form 2023

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents

Step 6: Submit the application form

Step 7: Print a hard copy for future reference

