  3. AP ICET Registration 2023 Without Late Fee Ends Today, Check Schedule Here

AP ICET registration 2023 without late charges will be closed by the authorities. Interested candidates can apply on the official website. Check how to apply here.

jagran josh
Updated: Apr 19, 2023 13:00 IST
AP ICET Registration 2023 Ends Today
AP ICET 2023 Registration: As per the official schedule, Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur will end the registrations for AP ICET without a late fee today i.e. April 19, 2023. Candidates who wish to register for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test must do the same on the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

If the candidate fails to do AP ICET 2023 registration by today, he/she will have to pay late charges from tomorrow onwards. Candidates must note that the additional fees will keep on increasing with the hike in deadline. However, the last date to apply with a late fee is May 15, 2023. 

AP ICET 2023 Dates

Candidates who are going to apply must check out the important dates for AP ICET. Check the schedule here.

Particulars

Dates

Last date to apply without late fee

April 19, 2023

Last date to apply with late charges

May 15, 2023

Application correction window

May 16 to 17, 2023

Hall ticket release date

May 20, 2023, onwards

AP ICET exam 

May 24 and 25, 2023

AP ICET 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for AP ICET 2023?

Eligible candidates can register for AP ICET  on the official website. The application form fill up consists of registration, uploading of documents, and payment of the fee.They can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for the entrance test-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on eligibility and payment

Step 3: Enter the required details and pay the fee

Step 4: Check payment status & fill out AP ICET application form 2023

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents 

Step 6: Submit the application form

Step 7: Print a hard copy for future reference

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
