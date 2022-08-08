AP ICET Result 2022 (Today): Check Manabadi AP ICET Result 2022 at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP ICET Result 2022: Andhra University will soon release the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 result today on 8th August 2022. Candidates can check their AP ICET results 2022 on the official website of the Andhra University APSCHE - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. In order to view the Andhra Pradesh ICET result, they have to enter their AP ICET hall ticket number and registration number. Those who have appeared for the test held on 25th July 2022, will be able to check the outcome of their hard work in the form of digital scorecard.

Check AP ICET Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Updated as on 8th August 2022 at 12.12 PM

AP ICET Result 2022 (Today): The long wait for AP ICET 2022 Result will end today! As per the official schedule released by APSCHE, the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET 2022 Result will be declared today - 8th August 2022. The declaration of Result for the AP ICET 2022 Examination will be done online and candidates who have appeared for the test held on 25th July 2022, will be able to check the outcome of their hard work in the form of digital scorecard. To check AP ICET Result, candidates will be required to log onto the exam portal - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Alternatively, to make this process simpler and easier, a direct link for the same has also been placed below, which will take candidates directly to the AP ICET Result Login page.

AP ICET 2022 Counselling Dates, Cut-off Scores Expected Soon

With AP ICET Result 2022 being declared today, the next step in the admission cycle to MBA and MCA Courses offered by institutions within Andhra Pradesh, would be the counselling process. Post declaration of AP ICET 2022 Result, the exam authority will announce the counselling schedule and dates for facilitation of the seat allotment process. The AP ICET 2022 Seat Allotment will be done by the exam authority on the basis of cut-off scores notified by the institutes and the rank or marks scored by the candidates. Complete details about AP ICET 2022 Counselling Process will be notified by the exam authority soon on the official exam portal.

How to check AP ICET Result 2022 online?

As mentioned above, the declaration of AP ICET 2022 Result will be done by the exam authority in a completely online manner. Candidates who have appeared for the AP ICET 2022 Exam held on 25th July 2022, will be required to log onto the exam portal - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in to access and check their results online. After reaching the homepage of the website, candidates need to locate link for ‘Download Scorecard’ and clicking on it will take them to candidate login page with input fields. On this page, enter your AP ICET 2022 Hall Ticket Number along with Registration Number and date of birth as provided on the hall ticket. In response, AP ICET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen. Download the AP ICET scorecard as a PDF on your device and take printout of the same for future reference.

Also Read: JEE Main Result 2022: NTA drops 6 Questions from JEE Main Answer Key, Will it impact your score? - Know Here