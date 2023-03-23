AP LAWCET 2023: Registrations Commence Today, Check Complete Schedule Here

AP LAWCET 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the application process for the AP Law Common Entrance Test 2023 today, March 23 in online mode. Interested candidates who are appearing for the AP LAWCET 2023 can fill out the application form by visiting the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, candidates can submit their applications for the AP LAWCET exam 2023 till April 22. It is advisable for the candidates to go through the important instructions available on the website before applying for the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test 2023.

AP LAWCET 2023 Registrations - Direct Link

AP LAWCET 2023 Important Dates

Candidates appearing for the AP LAWCET 2023 exam can check the official schedule in the table below.

Events Dates AP LAWCET 2023 Registrations March 23, 2023 Last Date to Submit AP LAWCET 2023 Application Form April 22, 2023 Correction Window Open May 10 to May 11, 2023 Availability of AP LAWCET 2023 Hall Tickets From May 15 onwards AP LAWCET 2023 Exam May 20, 2023

AP LAWCET 2023 Exam Fees

Students appearing for the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (APLAWCET) 2023 for admission into the first year of 3-Year/5-Year LL.B. programmes can check the application fees in the table below.

Category Amount Other Category Rs 900 Backward Classes (BC) Category Rs 850 Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) Category Rs 800

AP LAWCET 2023 Instruction Booklet - Direct Link

AP LAWCET 2023

The AP Law Common Entrance Test 2023 is a state-level law entrance exam which is conducted by Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 20, 2023, in a single shift starting from 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

Also Read: Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Awaited, Check Past Years BSEB Matric Result Date and Time Here