AP LAWCET Counselling 2022 Web Option Entry To Start Tomorrow, Enter Choices for LLB, LLM at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP LAWCET Counselling 2022: As per the announced dates, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will open the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) web option selection 2022 window from tomorrow - December 13. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process can visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in to enter AP LAWCET web options entry 2022.

The last date for AP LAWCET web options entry 2022 is December 15. Candidates who have filled their choices through AP LAWCET web options 2022 can edit the same on December 16 2022. Based on the choices enter, APSCHE will release the AP LAWCET seat allotment 2022 result on December 19.

AP LAWCET Counselling Dates 2022

Events Dates AP LAWCET web option entry December 13, 2022 Last date for web option selection December 15, 2022 Editing of AP LAWCET web options December 16, 2022 AP LAWCET seat allotment December 19, 2022 Self reporting and reporting at allotted institutes December 19 to 23, 2022

How To Enter/Select Web Options for AP LAWCET Counselling 2022?

Candidates can enter their options in online mode for Andhra Pradesh LAWCET. Also, candidates will be given the provision to edit their web entry options. Go through the steps to know how to select options for AP LAWCET 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of AP LAWCET - lawcet-sche.aptonline.in/LAWCET/views/index.html.

2nd Step - On the homepage, select the - AP LAWCET Web Options link.

3rd Step - On the new page, a login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter hall ticket number and date of birth to log in.

5th Step - Fill in the web options as per choice and click on submit tab.

AP LAWCET Seat Allotment Result 2022

Going as per the announced dates, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the seat allotment result of AP LAWCET on December 19, 2022. Candidates will be able to check their allotted seats on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in by using the required login credentials. All the selected candidates will further have to report at the allotted institutes along with the specified documents.

