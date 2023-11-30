AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling Phase 1 Seat Allotment Today at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will publish the phase 1 seat allotment results for the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test, AP LAWCET today: November 30, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the results on the official website: lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Candidates who are granted seats in the AP LAWCET seat allotment 2023 have to report to the allocated college between December 1 and December 2, 2023. The seat allotment results will be announced on the basis of choices filled by candidates and seat availability.

AP LAWCET Seat Allotment 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access seat allotment is mentioned below:

AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling Results CLICK HERE

How to Check AP LAWCET Seat Allotment 2023 Results?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the AP LAWCET phase 1 seat allotment link

Step 3: Submit the login credentials

Step 4: AP LAWCET seat allotment 2023 results will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the allotment

Documents Required for AP LAWCET 2023 Counselling

Check out the list of important files for verification below:

AP LAWCET Rank Card

AP LAWCET Hall Ticket

Memorandum of Marks (Degree / Diploma)

Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or equivalent certificate)

Provisional Degree / Diploma Certificate

Schooling certificates

Residence certificate

Caste certificate (if required)

Parent’s employment certificate if they are working in government or public sector

