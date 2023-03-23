AP PECET 2023 Registration Begins, Check Steps to Apply Here

AP PECET 2023 Registration: As per the official schedule, the authorities have started the registrations for the Physical Education Common Entrance Test For U.G.D.P.Ed (2 Years) & B.P.Ed(2 Years) Course in Andhra Pradesh (AP PECET) today i.e. March 23, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for AP PECET 2023 on the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The authorities have already released the AP PECET Notification 2023 on the official website. Candidates can download the PDF containing eligibility criteria, application fee, and the AP PECET 2023 exam date. Moreover, only eligible candidates can apply for AP PECET 2023. Check who can apply for the exam here.

AP PECET 2023 Important Dates

Event Date Release of AP PECET notification March 18, 2023 AP PECET 2023 application begins March 23, 2023 Last date to submit online applications without late fee May 10, 2023 Last date to register online with a late fee of Rs 500 May 17, 2023 Last date to register online with a late fee of Rs 1,000 May 24, 2023 Correction in AP PECET online application form without late fee May 11 to May 12, 2023 Correction in AP PECET online application form with late fee May 25, 2023 AP PECET admit card release date May 27, 2023 Date of Commencement of Physical Efficiency and Games skill Test May 31, 2023

Who can Apply for AP PECET 2023?

Only eligible candidates can proceed with the AP PECET 2023 application process. Check out AP PECET 2023 Eligibility Criteria below-

For B.P.Ed: Candidates should have appeared or passed a three-year degree examination recognized by any university in A.P. or any other university recognized as equivalent thereto and should have completed 19 years of age on July 1, 2023

For U.G.D.P.Ed: Candidates should have appeared or passed an Intermediate or equivalent course recognized by the Government of Andhra Pradesh and should have completed 16 years of age on July 1, 2023

How to Apply for AP PECET 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply for AP PECET 2023 before the deadline. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to register for AP PECET 2023-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, start with the registration process

Step 3: Check eligibility criteria and pay an application fee

Step 4: Know payment status and fill application form

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and submit the form

Step 6: Take at least 2 printouts for future reference

