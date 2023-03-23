  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AP PECET 2023 Registration Begins, Check Steps to Apply Here

AP PECET 2023 Registration Begins, Check Steps to Apply Here

AP PECET 2023 registration has been started on the official website. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website. Check out the steps to apply for AP PECET 2023 here

jagran josh
Updated: Mar 23, 2023 16:33 IST
AP PECET 2023 Registration
AP PECET 2023 Registration

AP PECET 2023 Registration: As per the official schedule, the authorities have started the registrations for the Physical Education Common Entrance Test For U.G.D.P.Ed (2 Years) & B.P.Ed(2 Years) Course in Andhra Pradesh (AP PECET) today i.e. March 23, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for AP PECET 2023 on the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The authorities have already released the AP PECET Notification 2023 on the official website. Candidates can download the PDF containing eligibility criteria, application fee, and the AP PECET 2023 exam date. Moreover, only eligible candidates can apply for AP PECET 2023. Check who can apply for the exam here.

AP PECET 2023 Important Dates

Event

Date

Release of AP PECET notification

March 18, 2023

AP PECET 2023 application begins

March 23, 2023

Last date to submit online applications without late fee

May 10, 2023

Last date to register online with a late fee of Rs 500

May 17, 2023

Last date to register online with a late fee of Rs 1,000

May 24, 2023

Correction in AP PECET online application form without late fee

May 11 to  May 12, 2023

Correction in AP PECET online application form with late fee

May 25, 2023

AP PECET admit card release date

May 27, 2023

Date of Commencement of Physical Efficiency and Games skill Test

May 31, 2023

AP PECET Notification 2023 PDF- Click Here

Who can Apply for AP PECET 2023?

Only eligible candidates can proceed with the AP PECET 2023 application process. Check out AP PECET 2023 Eligibility Criteria below-

For B.P.Ed: Candidates should have appeared or passed a three-year degree examination recognized by any university in A.P. or any other university recognized as equivalent thereto and should have completed 19 years of age on July 1, 2023

For U.G.D.P.Ed: Candidates should have appeared or passed an Intermediate or equivalent course recognized by the Government of Andhra Pradesh and should have completed 16 years of age on July 1, 2023

AP PECET 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for AP PECET 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply for AP PECET 2023 before the deadline. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to register for AP PECET 2023-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, start with the registration process

Step 3: Check eligibility criteria and pay an application fee

Step 4: Know payment status and fill application form

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and submit the form

Step 6: Take at least 2 printouts for future reference

Also Read: AP LAWCET 2023: Registrations Commence Today, Check Complete Schedule Here

 
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023