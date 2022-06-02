AP POLYCET Answer Key 2022 Released, Get Direct Link Here, Download AP Polytechnic Answer Key at polycetap.nic.in

AP POLYCET Answer Key 2022 Released: As per the latest updates, the State Board of Technical Education and Training, SBTET AP has released the AP POLYCET 2022 Answer Key for the recently concluded Polytechnic Entrance Exam. The Answer Key for AP POLYCET 2022 Exam was released on 1st June 2022 - Wednesday and contained the correct answers to all the questions that were asked in the entrance test. Candidates who have appeared for the AP POLYCET 2022 Exam can now download the answer key for the same by logging onto the exam portal - polycetap.nic.in. To make access to the AP POYLYCET 2022 Answer Key easier, a direct link to the same has also been provided below:

Download AP POLYCET Answer Key 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Objection Window Open until 2nd June 2022

The AP POLYCET 2022 Answer Key released by the SBTET, AP is provisional in nature and therefore the exam authority has invited objections or challenges against it. Candidates who feel that any of the answers provided in the AP POLYCET Answer Key 2022 is incorrect or has any errors or discrepancies need send an email to raise objections against the same. To submit objections on AP POLYCET answer key, candidates have to inform SBTET AP through email on asexams.apsbtet@gmail.com. The AP POLYCET 2022 Answer Key Objection Window will remain open for a period of two days, ending on 2nd June 2022. Therefore, any objections against the Answer Key needs to be sent in by today.

After assessing the objections received against the AP POLYCET 2022 Answer Key, the exam authority will accept the valid objections against the answer key and release the final answer key soon. The final answer key for AP POLYCET 2022 exam will be used to assess the answers sheets of student and prepare the final results.

Also Read:

ATMA 2022 Result For May Session To Release on 3 June