  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AP POLYCET seat allotment result 2023 released at appolycet.nic.in, check steps to download list here

AP POLYCET seat allotment result 2023 released at appolycet.nic.in, check steps to download list here

AP POLYCET 2023: DTE has released the seat allotment result for Andhra Pradesh POLYCET online. Candidates can check the allotment list at appolycet.nic.in through AP POLYCET candidate login by using hall ticket number and password. Know details here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 18, 2023 17:03 IST
AP POLYCET seat allotment result 2023 released at appolycet.nic.in
AP POLYCET seat allotment result 2023 released at appolycet.nic.in

AP POLYCET 2023: The Department of Technical Education (DTE) has released the seat allotment result of the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET). Candidates can check their allotment list online at appolycet.nic.in. They can download their AP POLYCET 2023 seat allotment order through candidate login by using hall ticket number and password. 

AP POLYCET seat allotment is done based on the candidate’s rank, preferences and seat availability. Once, candidates have downloaded their AP POLYCET 2023 seat allotment letters, they will have to report to the allotted college first by self-reporting (Online system) and after this physically.

AP POLYCET 2023 Seat Allotment - Direct Link (Available Now) 

AP POLYCET College-wise Allotment Details - Check Here

How to download the AP POLYCET seat allotment 2023 order? 

Candidates an check their seat allotment status by logging in to the portal. Those who have been allotted seats, have to download their AP POLYCET 2023 seat allotment letters from the portal. They can follow the given steps to download the Andhra Pradesh POLYCET seat allotment order.

Step 1: Go to the official website: appolycet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on AP POLYCET candidate’s login

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Enter hall ticket number and password 

Step 5: The seat allotment status will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the allotment order and print it out for future use

Documents required for verification during AP POLYCET 2023 Counselling

Candidates have to carry the below-mentioned documents for verification during counselling: 

  • AP POLYCET Rank Card 
  • AP POLYCET hall ticket 
  • Marksheets of SSC 
  • Study/Bonafide certificate from Class III to X
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • Income Certificate from Mandal Revenue Officer
  • PH/NCC/CAP/Sports and Games Certificates (if applicable)
  • Transfer certificate

AP POLYCET Counselling Helpline Centres

If there are any mistakes in the AP POLYCET seat allotment order, then the candidates are advised to contact the authorities immediately. There are few help centres as well, check the list below: 

S.No

Helpline Centres (Tentative)

1

Government Polytechnic, Srikakulam

2

M.R.A.G.R. Govt. Polytechnic, Vizianagaram

3

Government Polytechnic, Visakhapatnam

4

Andhra Polytechnic, Kakinada

5

G.M.R. Polytechnic, Bommuru, Rajahmundry

6

S.M.V.M. Polytechnic , Tanuku, W.G. Dist.

7

Government Polytechnic, Vijayawada

8

MBTS Govt. Polytechnic, Nallapadu, Guntur

9

D.A. Govt. Polytechnic, Ongole

10

Govt. Polytechnic - Venkateswara Puram, Nellore

11

S.V. Government Polytechnic, Tirupathi

12

Government Polytechnic - Women, Kadapa

13

Government Polytechnic, Anantapur

14

Sri G. Pulla Reddy Govt. Polytechnic, Kurnool

Also Read: KEA KCET 2023 Round 1 Choice Filling starts at kea.kar.nic.in, check post UGCET seat allotment schedule here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023