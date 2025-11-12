AP SSC Exam 2026: DGE Opens Fee Payment Window for Class 10th Students; Details Here

Key Points
- DGE released the exam fee payment schedule for AP SSC Class 10 Regular and once-failed students.
- The initial payment window is from November 13 to 25, 2025 for the 2026 exams.
- The payment gateway remains open until December 15, 2025 with additional late fees.
AP SSC Exam 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has released an official notification for all schools and institutions, releasing the exam fee payment schedule for Class 10 SSC Regular and once-failed students. The fee payment window will open from Novemebr 13 to 25, 2025, with the exaltation of the payment gateway till December 15, 2025 with additional late fee charges of definite time stamps.
AP SSC Exam Fee Payment Schedule 2026
Check the entire Andhra Pradesh class 10 exam fee payment schedule here:
|
Events
|
Date(s)
|
Exam Fee Payment Without Late Fee
|
November 13 - 25, 2025
|
Exam Fee Payment (Late Fee of INR 50)
|
November 26 - December 3, 2025
|
Exam Fee Payment (Late Fee of INR 200)
|
December 4 - 10, 2025
|
Exam Fee Payment (Late Fee of INR 500)
|
December 11 - 15, 2025
