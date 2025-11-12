CAT 2025 Admit Card, Download Link Here
AP SSC Exam 2026: DGE Opens Fee Payment Window for Class 10th Students; Details Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 12, 2025, 14:16 IST

DGE Andhra Pradesh, has released the official exam fee payment schedule for AP SSC Class 10 Regular and once-failed students for the 2026 exams. The payment window is from November 13 to 25, 2025, with the payment gateway remaining open until December 15, 2025.

DGEAP released the exam fee payment schedule for AP SSC Class 10 Regular and once-failed students.
Key Points

  • DGE released the exam fee payment schedule for AP SSC Class 10 Regular and once-failed students.
  • The initial payment window is from November 13 to 25, 2025 for the 2026 exams.
  • The payment gateway remains open until December 15, 2025 with additional late fees.

AP SSC Exam 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has released an official notification for all schools and institutions, releasing the exam fee payment schedule for Class 10 SSC Regular and once-failed students. The fee payment window will open from Novemebr 13 to 25, 2025, with the exaltation of the payment gateway till December 15, 2025 with additional late fee charges of definite time stamps. 

AP SSC Exam Fee Payment Schedule 2026 

Check the entire Andhra Pradesh class 10 exam fee payment schedule here:

Events 

Date(s) 

Exam Fee Payment Without Late Fee

November 13 - 25, 2025

Exam Fee Payment (Late Fee of INR 50)

November 26 - December 3, 2025

Exam Fee Payment (Late Fee of INR 200)

December 4 - 10, 2025

Exam Fee Payment (Late Fee of INR 500)

December 11 - 15, 2025

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

