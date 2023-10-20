Assam DElED Round 2 Seat Allotment 2023 Results Out on scertpet.co.in; Check Revised Schedule

Assam DElED Round 2 Seat Allotment 2023: State Council of Educational Research, SCERT has announced the round 2 seat allotment results for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D. El. Ed) today: October 20, 2023. Candidates can check out the results on the official website: scertpet.co.in by entering their login credentials. Previously, the results were scheduled to be out on October 11, 2023. However, they were postponed due to unknown reasons.

The official notice reads, ‘’It is for information to all concerned that the results of allotment of institute for round 2 of Pre-Entry Test (PET)-2023 will be declared on 20th October,2023. Revised scheduled for admission process is available in the website https://scertpet.co.in.’’

Assam DElED Round 2 Seat Allotment 203 Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access results is given below:

SCERT 2nd Round Result 2023 Click Here

How to Check Assam DElED Round 2 Seat Allotment 2023?

Candidates can check out the following steps to access the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: scertpet.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click the round 2 allotment tab

Step 3: Key in the registered number and DOB

Step 4: SCERT 2nd Round Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the results

Step 6: Keep a hard copy for future reference

What After Declaration of Assam DElED Round 2 Seat Allotment 2023 Results?

After the results are announced, Physical admission with document verification in the allotted institute will be done between October 30 and 31, 2023. The respective institutes will submit the online admission report and vacancy list to the Directorate of SCERT, Assam on November 1, 2023. Assam DElED Round 3 Seat Allotment will be out on November 7, 2023. Candidates can check out the complete schedule at scertpet.co.in.

Assam DElED Revised Schedule- Click Here (PDF File)

