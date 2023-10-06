Assam HS Board Exam 2024: Class 12th Registration from November 1 at ahsec.assam.gov.in, Know Details Here

Assam HS Board Exam 2024: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will be releasing the application form for Higher Secondary (HS) or Class 12 board exams. As per the announced date, the Assam HS registration form will be available from November 1, 2023. Students have to register online at the official website: ahsec.assam.gov.in. It is expected that the Assam 12th board exams 2024 are scheduled to be conducted in February-March.

The council directed the heads of the institutions under its jurisdiction to notify their students regarding the online Assam HS registration 2024 during the said time period so that no student is left out to fill up the application form.

Assam HS Board Exam 2024 Registration Date Official Notice

It has been stated in the official notice pdf, “It is for information of all concerned that the council is planning to hold the Higher Secondary Final Examination 2024 in February/March 2024. In this connection, the process of online form fill up will be started from 1st November, 2023 and will be closed on 30th of November, 2023.”It also adds, “The respective portal for online form fill up will be opened in due course of time and the same will be intimated to the institutions.”

Assam Class 12 Board Exams Fee Structure

As per the exam fee structure, examinees belonging to the government, provincialised, recognised venture schools whose parental income from all sources is Rs 2,00,000 or below are exempted from payment of centre and examination fees, the council reiterated. The fee structure for Assam HS board exams for regular school students as per last year is given below:

Particulars Fee Structure Exam fee Rs 500 Marksheet fee Rs 200 Certificate fee Rs 200 Practical exam fee Rs Rs 100 per subject Non-recognized subject permission fee Rs 100 MIL subject permission fee Rs 200

