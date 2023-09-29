Assam HSLC Board Exams: No change in SEBA Class 10th Exam Fees, Check Education Minister Tweet Here

  1. Home
Assam HSLC Board Exams: There will be no hike in the examination fee for the class 10th exam under the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA). The structure is the same as it was during last year. Check Assam’s education minister’s Ranoj Pegu tweet here.

Updated: Sep 29, 2023 18:16 IST
Assam HSLC Board Exams: The Education Minister of Assam, Ranoj Pegu tweeted that the exam fee hike circulated in the media is false and baseless. He informed that there is no hike in the examination fee for the class 10th exam under the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA). The structure is the same as it was last year.  As per the exam fee structure of class 10, the SEBA fee is Rs 700, the centre fee is Rs 350 and the practical exam fee is Rs 150, which brings the total to Rs 1200. All BPL students are exempted from paying the fees. 

Education Minister’s Ranoj Pegu Tweet Regarding 

The minister issued this clarification in a post on ‘X’ regarding fee hike. Check his tweet below: 

Assam HSLC Exam Fee Structure 

According to the education minister, the fee schedule remains unchanged from the previous year. The SEBA fee stands at Rs. 700, while the Centre fee is Rs. 350. Additionally, the Assam HSLC practical exam fee amounts to Rs. 150, resulting in a total of Rs. 1200. It's important to note that all BPL students are exempted from this fee requirement.

SEBA and AHSEC will be replaced by one board: Assam CM

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that there will be no board exam for class 10 students from the next academic year 2024. The state government will be setting up a single new Assam educational board. The decision was taken by the state in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020). 

The class 10 exams are conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) and class 12 board exams are held by Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). The two-state boards will now be merged together. 

