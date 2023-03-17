Assam HSLC Exam 2023: SEBA Class 10th MIL/English Revised Dates Released

Assam HSLC Paper Leak: As per the latest updates, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has announced the revised dates for the MIL/English exam. As per the new dates, the Assam HSLC 2023 Exam for MIL/English will now be conducted on April 1, 2023, from 9.00 am onwards in all the centers of Assam. Students must note that the exam has been shifted to April 1 and all examinees must be present at the test venue on the exam day.

The revised dates have been announced by the Chie Minister Himanta Biswa. The official statement of the same reads, “This is to notify to all concerned that in view of the ongoing Police Investigation regarding the leakage of the Question paper of the HSLC Examination 2023, and in order to avoid holding of examination of MIL subjects in a compromised situation.”

SEBA has rescheduled the exam of all MIL/English (IL) subjects on 1st April, 2023. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held on 18 March, 2023.@himantabiswa ⁦@CMOfficeAssam⁩ pic.twitter.com/2jcQrfVJaC — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) March 17, 2023

“The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has decided to reschedule the Examination of MIL/English (IL) subjects earlier scheduled to be held on 18th March 2023. The Examination of MIL/English (IL) subjects will now be held on 1 April 2023 from 9:00 am onwards in all the centres of the state of Assam.”

Why did Authorities Reschedule MIL/English Exam?

The authorities had earlier scheduled the MIL/English exam for March 18, 2023. However, the news of the Assamese paper being leaked arrived. Thus, the authorities decided to defer the Assamese paper too.

Himant Biswa, CM of Assam, released the official tweet, “It has been brought to my notice that the arrested accused center in-charge of Luhit Khabalu HS School has, during interrogation, confessed of leaking Assamese paper as well. In view of this, I have advised SEBA to reschedule the Assamese exam also."

