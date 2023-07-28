  1. Home
Assam PAT counselling dates 2023 revised, Polytechnic round 2 seat allotment result on Aug 2

Assam PAT Counselling 2023: DTE has revised the dates for Assam Polytechnic counselling 2023. As per the revised schedule, the round 2 Assam PAT seat allotment result will be declared on August 2 at dte.assam.gov.in. Know revised schedule here

Updated: Jul 28, 2023 13:41 IST
Assam PAT Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has revised the schedule for Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) counselling 2023. As per the revised date, the round 2 Assam PAT seat allotment result 2023 will now be declared on August 2. Candidates who registered for the counselling can check the allotment result online at dte.assam.gov.in. 

Earlier, DTE had extended the deadline for seat acceptance to July 24 and document verification to July 26. Earlier, the last date to accept seats was July 21 and that for document verification was July 24. Now, the list of vacancies will be displayed on July 30 instead of July 26, 2023. 

Assam PAT Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 2 

Candidates can check below the PAT revised schedule for counselling: 

Events 

Revised Dates 

Submission of admission report and vacancy List by respective institutes to DTE Office

July 29, 2023

Display of Vacancy List after 1st online counselling

July 30, 2023

Round 2 Assam PAT seat allotment result

August 2, 2023

Acceptance of seat

August 3 to August 5, 2023

Reporting and document verification

August 7 to 8, 2023

Submission of Admission Report and Vacancy List by respective institutes to DTE Office

August 9, 2023

Display of Vacancy List after 2nd online counselling

August 10, 2023

Revising/Modification of Institution/Branches by candidates.

August 11 to 12, 2023

Assam Polytechnic Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 3

Events 

Revised Dates 

Round 3 seat allotment

August 16, 2023

Acceptance of seat

August 17 to 19, 2023

Reporting and Document (Original) Verification at the respective Institute

August 21 to 22, 2023

Assam PAT Counselling 2023 Dates for Round 4

Events 

Revised Dates 

Round 4 seat allotment

August 28, 2023

Last date of submission of acceptance letters

August 29 to 30, 2023

Physical Admission along with Document (Original) Verification at the respective Institute for Counselling Round 1, 2, 3 & 4

August 31 to September 1, 2023

Submission of Admission Report and Vacancy List by respective institutes to DTE Office

September 2, 2023

Display of Vacancy List after 4th online counselling

September 3, 2023

Assam PAT Counselling Dates  2023 for Round 5

Events 

Revised Dates 

Round 5 seat allotment

September 5, 2023

Last date of submission of acceptance letters

September 6 to 7, 2023

Reporting and document Verification at the respective Institute

September 8 to 11, 2023

Submission of Admission Report and Vacancy List by respective institutes to DTE Office

September 12, 2023

Display of Vacancy List after 5th online counselling

September 12, 2023

