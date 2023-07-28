Assam PAT counselling dates 2023 revised, Polytechnic round 2 seat allotment result on Aug 2

Assam PAT Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has revised the schedule for Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) counselling 2023. As per the revised date, the round 2 Assam PAT seat allotment result 2023 will now be declared on August 2. Candidates who registered for the counselling can check the allotment result online at dte.assam.gov.in.

Earlier, DTE had extended the deadline for seat acceptance to July 24 and document verification to July 26. Earlier, the last date to accept seats was July 21 and that for document verification was July 24. Now, the list of vacancies will be displayed on July 30 instead of July 26, 2023.

Assam PAT Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 2

Candidates can check below the PAT revised schedule for counselling:

Events Revised Dates Submission of admission report and vacancy List by respective institutes to DTE Office July 29, 2023 Display of Vacancy List after 1st online counselling July 30, 2023 Round 2 Assam PAT seat allotment result August 2, 2023 Acceptance of seat August 3 to August 5, 2023 Reporting and document verification August 7 to 8, 2023 Submission of Admission Report and Vacancy List by respective institutes to DTE Office August 9, 2023 Display of Vacancy List after 2nd online counselling August 10, 2023 Revising/Modification of Institution/Branches by candidates. August 11 to 12, 2023

Assam Polytechnic Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 3

Events Revised Dates Round 3 seat allotment August 16, 2023 Acceptance of seat August 17 to 19, 2023 Reporting and Document (Original) Verification at the respective Institute August 21 to 22, 2023

Assam PAT Counselling 2023 Dates for Round 4

Events Revised Dates Round 4 seat allotment August 28, 2023 Last date of submission of acceptance letters August 29 to 30, 2023 Physical Admission along with Document (Original) Verification at the respective Institute for Counselling Round 1, 2, 3 & 4 August 31 to September 1, 2023 Submission of Admission Report and Vacancy List by respective institutes to DTE Office September 2, 2023 Display of Vacancy List after 4th online counselling September 3, 2023

Assam PAT Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 5

Events Revised Dates Round 5 seat allotment September 5, 2023 Last date of submission of acceptance letters September 6 to 7, 2023 Reporting and document Verification at the respective Institute September 8 to 11, 2023 Submission of Admission Report and Vacancy List by respective institutes to DTE Office September 12, 2023 Display of Vacancy List after 5th online counselling September 12, 2023

