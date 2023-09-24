AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result on September 27, Registration Ends Today at aaccc.gov.in

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will close the registration and choice filling window for round 2 AYUSH NEET counselling today: September 24, 2023. Candidates can apply for the counselling round 2 online at aaccc.gov.in. Based on the filled choices, the AYUSH NEET seat allotment result will be announced on September 27, 2023.

AACCC conducts AYUSH NEET UG for admission to 15% all India quota (AIQ) seats of BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS into government and government aided colleges, central universities, national institutes, deemed universities and Banaras Hindu University’s institutional quota seats of ayurveda, siddha, unani and homoeopathy.

AYUSH NEET UG Round 2 Counselling Dates 2023

Candidates can check below the round 2 dates of AYUSH NEET counselling:

Events Dates Last date to register for round 2 September 24, 2023 Choice filling and locking facility September 21, 2023 Last date to fill choices and lock September 24, 2023 Processing of seat allotment September 25 to 26, 2023 AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment result September 27, 2023 Reporting to the allotted institutes September 28 to October 5, 2023

How to register for AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2?

Candidates can register online till today. The registration fee is Rs.1000 for UR/EWS/OBC-NCL candidates and Rs.500 for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates for AIQ-Govt college/AIQ Govt. Go through the steps to know how to apply:

Step 1: Go to the official website: aaccc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 registration and choice filling link available on the home page

Step 3: Register by entering asked details

Step 4: Login and fill out the application form or lock the choices

Step 5: Click on submit tab and pay the fees

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for future references

