AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result on September 27, Registration Ends Today at aaccc.gov.in

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: AACCC will be releasing the round 2 seat allotment result online on September 27. Candidates cab register for AYUSH NEET UG 2023 round 2 till today at aaccc.gov.in. Get direct link to apply here

Updated: Sep 24, 2023 13:34 IST
AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Counselling

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will close the registration and choice filling window for round 2 AYUSH NEET counselling today: September 24, 2023. Candidates can apply for the counselling round 2 online at aaccc.gov.in. Based on the filled choices, the AYUSH NEET seat allotment result will be announced on September 27, 2023. 

AACCC conducts AYUSH NEET UG for admission to 15% all India quota (AIQ) seats of BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS into government and government aided colleges, central universities, national institutes, deemed universities and Banaras Hindu University’s institutional quota seats of ayurveda, siddha, unani and homoeopathy. 

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now) 

AYUSH NEET UG Round 2 Counselling Dates 2023 

Candidates can check below the round 2 dates of AYUSH NEET counselling: 

Events 

Dates 

Last date to register for round 2

September 24, 2023

Choice filling and locking facility

September 21, 2023

Last date to fill choices and lock 

September 24, 2023

Processing of seat allotment

September 25 to 26, 2023

AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment result

September 27, 2023

Reporting to the allotted institutes

September 28 to October 5, 2023

How to register for AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2? 

Candidates can register online till today. The registration fee is Rs.1000 for UR/EWS/OBC-NCL candidates and Rs.500 for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates for AIQ-Govt college/AIQ Govt. Go through the steps to know how to apply: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: aaccc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 registration and choice filling link available on the home page

Step 3: Register by entering asked details 

Step 4: Login and fill out the application form or lock the choices

Step 5: Click on submit tab and pay the fees 

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for future references

