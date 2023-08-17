  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AYUSH NEET UG Counselling dates 2023 out at aaccc.gov.in, check complete schedule here

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling dates 2023 out at aaccc.gov.in, check complete schedule here

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Dates 2023: AACCC has issued the schedule for AYUSH NEET UG today. Candidates can check and download the counselling schedule pdf through the official website of AACCC: aaccc.gov.in. Check dates here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 17, 2023 16:00 IST
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling dates 2023 out at aaccc.gov.in
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling dates 2023 out at aaccc.gov.in

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Dates 2023: Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has released the counselling schedule for AYUSH NEET today. As per the dates announced, the round 1 AYUSH NEET UG counselling registrations will begin on September 1. Candidates can register online at aaccc.gov.in. The last date to register for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling is September 4 (till 2 pm). There will be four rounds of counselling - Round 1, 2, 3, and Stray Vacancy round. 

After 3rd round, the vacant seats of deemed universities and the list of eligible candidates will be forwarded to them on 6th November 2023 for the conduction of the stray vacancy round. The AYUSH NEET UG seats remaining vacant after the stray vacancy round of AACCC counselling will not be transferred/sent back to the respective states.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 1

Candidates can check and download the counselling schedule through the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in. Go through the table to know the AYUSH NEET UG counselling schedule: 

Events 

Dates 

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling registration

September 1, 2023

Last date to register for round 1

September 4, 2023 (till 2 pm)

Choice filling and locking facility

September 2, 2023

Last date to fill choices and lock 

September 4, 2023

Processing of seat allotment

September 5 to 6, 2023

AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment result

September 7, 2023

Reporting to the allotted institutes

September 8 to 13, 2023

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Dates 2023 

Go through the table to know the counselling dates for round 2: 

Events 

Dates 

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling registration

September 20, 2023

Last date to register for round 2

September 24, 2023

Choice filling and locking facility

September 21, 2023

Last date to fill choices and lock 

September 24, 2023

Processing of seat allotment

September 25 to 26, 2023

AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment result

September 27, 2023

Reporting to the allotted institutes

September 28 to October 5, 2023

AYUSH Counselling NEET UG 2023 

AACCC, Ministry of Ayush shall conduct counselling for admission to AIQ seats of UG & PG courses under Government/Government aided, National Institutes, Central Universities and Deemed Universities of Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani & Homoeopathy streams.  The counselling for admission to AIQ seats of UG & PG courses of Private Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani & Homoeopathy Institutes shall be conducted by the respective counselling authority of State/UT Government. 

Also Read: NEET UG Seat Allotment 2023 Result for Round 2 to release on August 18, Check dates here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023