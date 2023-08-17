AYUSH NEET UG Counselling dates 2023 out at aaccc.gov.in, check complete schedule here

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Dates 2023: Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has released the counselling schedule for AYUSH NEET today. As per the dates announced, the round 1 AYUSH NEET UG counselling registrations will begin on September 1. Candidates can register online at aaccc.gov.in. The last date to register for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling is September 4 (till 2 pm). There will be four rounds of counselling - Round 1, 2, 3, and Stray Vacancy round.

After 3rd round, the vacant seats of deemed universities and the list of eligible candidates will be forwarded to them on 6th November 2023 for the conduction of the stray vacancy round. The AYUSH NEET UG seats remaining vacant after the stray vacancy round of AACCC counselling will not be transferred/sent back to the respective states.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 1

Candidates can check and download the counselling schedule through the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in. Go through the table to know the AYUSH NEET UG counselling schedule:

Events Dates AYUSH NEET UG Counselling registration September 1, 2023 Last date to register for round 1 September 4, 2023 (till 2 pm) Choice filling and locking facility September 2, 2023 Last date to fill choices and lock September 4, 2023 Processing of seat allotment September 5 to 6, 2023 AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment result September 7, 2023 Reporting to the allotted institutes September 8 to 13, 2023

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Dates 2023

Go through the table to know the counselling dates for round 2:

Events Dates AYUSH NEET UG Counselling registration September 20, 2023 Last date to register for round 2 September 24, 2023 Choice filling and locking facility September 21, 2023 Last date to fill choices and lock September 24, 2023 Processing of seat allotment September 25 to 26, 2023 AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment result September 27, 2023 Reporting to the allotted institutes September 28 to October 5, 2023

AYUSH Counselling NEET UG 2023

AACCC, Ministry of Ayush shall conduct counselling for admission to AIQ seats of UG & PG courses under Government/Government aided, National Institutes, Central Universities and Deemed Universities of Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani & Homoeopathy streams. The counselling for admission to AIQ seats of UG & PG courses of Private Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani & Homoeopathy Institutes shall be conducted by the respective counselling authority of State/UT Government.

