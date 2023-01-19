Balenzia Launches 11th Store at Select CITYWALK Delhi

Expanding its foothold, Balenzia is all set to open its 11th store at Select CITYWALK, New Delhi which is also its second store in New Delhi. The store will feature its collection of socks from Marvel, Disney, Warner Bros, Cartoon Network, and many more. The brand which has more than 70 licenses features a range of character merchandise and experiential gifts for both adults and kids.

The opening of the new store marks the continuation of the brand's expansion providing consumers with an incredible range of novelty, casual, athletic, and formal socks allowing consumers to express their individuality, style, and taste.

Variety of themes to choose from

Balenzia’s Head of Strategy, Ms. Shruti Gupta when speaking of the launch of the new store stated that the brand is launching an exclusive brand store at Select CITYWALK which is a well-known destination for brand consumers across the city.

She further stated that Balenzia has shown exponential growth, especially during the pandemic, and also plans to expand the license portfolio by adding innovative and functional products to the product line. She also added that the offline retail presence of the brand will provide the customers with the opportunity to experience the products around the country.

The products of Balenzia are crafted with exquisite knitting technology, high-performance fibers with a reinforced heel &toe, Y-heel construction, and high-quality combed cotton yarns ensuring a soft, extremely durable, and super comfortable fit for the consumer.

Balenzia's product line boasts a mix of basic, formal, athletic, and novelty socks with EBOs in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Surat, Kanpur, and Ludhiana. The products are also available on the website www.balenzia.com along with other leading online shopping portals like Amazon, Myntra, Ajio, Tata Cliq, Flipkart, Paytm, Snapdeal Limeroad, Nykaa, and LBB.