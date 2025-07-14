BHU Admission 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Announced for PG Courses; Details Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
BHU PG 2025 Admissions List: BHU has released the first allotment result for BHU PG courses based on CUET PG 2025 scores on the official website at bhucuetpg.samarth.edu.in. Students can register online through the Samarth portal by July 16, 2025. Allotments are determined by seat availability, program-specific merit, and social category.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 14, 2025, 17:06 IST
BHU PG 2025 Admission: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the BHU Postgraduate (PG) 1st Allotment Result 2025 through the Common University Entrance Test PG (CUET PG) 2025 scores for all PG courses. Students who are seeking admission in BHU PG courses can register online through the Samarth portal by July 16, 2025. Students can find more information on the official website at bhucuetpg.samarth.edu.in. The allotments are based on seat availability, program-specific merit, and social category (UR, OBC-NCL, SC, ST, EWS).

BHU PG Admissions 2025 Key Highlights

Check the important details related to BHU PG admissions 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Name 

BHU Postgraduate (PG) 1st Allotment Result 2025

Board name 

Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

bhucuetpg.samarth.edu.in

Level 

Postgraduate 

Exam name 

Common University Entrance Test PG (CUET PG)

Fee payment last date 

July 16, 2025

Admissions 

Based on CUET PG scores, except for practical-based courses, GD-PI, and sports quota programmes

Admissions format 

Combined Seat Allotment Program (CAP PG)

BHU CUET PG 2025 Admissions Cut-off

Candidates can find the BHU CUET PG Admissions 2025 Cut-off category-wise for each subject offered by the university:

Program Name

Department

Seat category

Minimum score

Maximum score

Minimum rank

Maximum rank

MA. in English

Department of English

C2 EWS

203

222

48

164

C2 ST

182

210

105

372

C2 SC

188

218

67

299

C2 OBC

198

235

16

206

C2 UR

225

254

1

37

MA. in Hindi

Department of Hindi

C2 EWS

220

237

78

149

C2 ST

110

187

305

674

C2 SC

171

240

72

404

C2 OBC

211

240

71

183

C2 UR

240

290

1

70

MA. in Sanskrit

Department of Sanskrit

C2 EWS

234

248

42

77

C2 ST

84

205

163

436

C2 SC

175

240

59

274

C2 OBC

221

253

37

108

C2 UR

253

281

1

35

MA. in Philosophy

Department of Philosophy and Religion

C2 EWS

140

185

39

92

C2 ST

64

135

99

196

C2 SC

76

172

50

187

C2 OBC

130

190

33

106

C2 UR

190

245

1

32

MA. in History

Department of History

C2 EWS

185

192

39

58

C2 ST

135

173

105

354

C2 SC

145

189

47

274

C2 OBC

173

193

36

106

C2 UR

193

242

1

35

MA. in Political Science

Department of Political Science

C2 EWS

214

228

40

100

C2 ST

192

216

90

345

C2 SC

201

222

62

223

C2 OBC

210

228

41

138

C2 UR

229

262

1

36

MA. in Economics

Department of Economics

C2 EWS

134

158

36

111

C2 ST

80

147

66

493

C2 SC

108

153

46

282

C2 OBC

125

157

37

160

C2 UR

158

189

1

35

MA. in Mass Communication

Department of Journalism and Mass Communication

C2 EWS

192

209

22

43

C2 ST

129

192

41

277

C2 SC

167

186

60

128

C2 OBC

187

211

19

56

C2 UR

212

265

1

17

MSc. in Biochemistry

Department of Biochemistry

C2 EWS

149

164

20

39

C2 ST

106

135

57

108

C2 SC

120

139

52

83

C2 OBC

150

169

15

35

C2 UR

176

225

1

10

MA/ MSc. in Psychology

Department of Psychology

C2 EWS

255

265

108

217

C2 ST

230

256

206

583

C2 SC

248

273

38

307

C2 OBC

261

275

36

141

C2 UR

276

291

1

23

