BHU Admission 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Announced for PG Courses; Details Here

BHU PG 2025 Admission: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the BHU Postgraduate (PG) 1st Allotment Result 2025 through the Common University Entrance Test PG (CUET PG) 2025 scores for all PG courses. Students who are seeking admission in BHU PG courses can register online through the Samarth portal by July 16, 2025. Students can find more information on the official website at bhucuetpg.samarth.edu.in. The allotments are based on seat availability, program-specific merit, and social category (UR, OBC-NCL, SC, ST, EWS).
BHU PG Admissions 2025 Key Highlights
Check the important details related to BHU PG admissions 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Name
|
BHU Postgraduate (PG) 1st Allotment Result 2025
|
Board name
|
Banaras Hindu University (BHU)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
bhucuetpg.samarth.edu.in
|
Level
|
Postgraduate
|
Exam name
|
Common University Entrance Test PG (CUET PG)
|
Fee payment last date
|
July 16, 2025
|
Admissions
|
Based on CUET PG scores, except for practical-based courses, GD-PI, and sports quota programmes
|
Admissions format
|
Combined Seat Allotment Program (CAP PG)
BHU CUET PG 2025 Admissions Cut-off
Candidates can find the BHU CUET PG Admissions 2025 Cut-off category-wise for each subject offered by the university:
|
Program Name
|
Department
|
Seat category
|
Minimum score
|
Maximum score
|
Minimum rank
|
Maximum rank
|
MA. in English
|
Department of English
|
C2 EWS
|
203
|
222
|
48
|
164
|
C2 ST
|
182
|
210
|
105
|
372
|
C2 SC
|
188
|
218
|
67
|
299
|
C2 OBC
|
198
|
235
|
16
|
206
|
C2 UR
|
225
|
254
|
1
|
37
|
MA. in Hindi
|
Department of Hindi
|
C2 EWS
|
220
|
237
|
78
|
149
|
C2 ST
|
110
|
187
|
305
|
674
|
C2 SC
|
171
|
240
|
72
|
404
|
C2 OBC
|
211
|
240
|
71
|
183
|
C2 UR
|
240
|
290
|
1
|
70
|
MA. in Sanskrit
|
Department of Sanskrit
|
C2 EWS
|
234
|
248
|
42
|
77
|
C2 ST
|
84
|
205
|
163
|
436
|
C2 SC
|
175
|
240
|
59
|
274
|
C2 OBC
|
221
|
253
|
37
|
108
|
C2 UR
|
253
|
281
|
1
|
35
|
MA. in Philosophy
|
Department of Philosophy and Religion
|
C2 EWS
|
140
|
185
|
39
|
92
|
C2 ST
|
64
|
135
|
99
|
196
|
C2 SC
|
76
|
172
|
50
|
187
|
C2 OBC
|
130
|
190
|
33
|
106
|
C2 UR
|
190
|
245
|
1
|
32
|
MA. in History
|
Department of History
|
C2 EWS
|
185
|
192
|
39
|
58
|
C2 ST
|
135
|
173
|
105
|
354
|
C2 SC
|
145
|
189
|
47
|
274
|
C2 OBC
|
173
|
193
|
36
|
106
|
C2 UR
|
193
|
242
|
1
|
35
|
MA. in Political Science
|
Department of Political Science
|
C2 EWS
|
214
|
228
|
40
|
100
|
C2 ST
|
192
|
216
|
90
|
345
|
C2 SC
|
201
|
222
|
62
|
223
|
C2 OBC
|
210
|
228
|
41
|
138
|
C2 UR
|
229
|
262
|
1
|
36
|
MA. in Economics
|
Department of Economics
|
C2 EWS
|
134
|
158
|
36
|
111
|
C2 ST
|
80
|
147
|
66
|
493
|
C2 SC
|
108
|
153
|
46
|
282
|
C2 OBC
|
125
|
157
|
37
|
160
|
C2 UR
|
158
|
189
|
1
|
35
|
MA. in Mass Communication
|
Department of Journalism and Mass Communication
|
C2 EWS
|
192
|
209
|
22
|
43
|
C2 ST
|
129
|
192
|
41
|
277
|
C2 SC
|
167
|
186
|
60
|
128
|
C2 OBC
|
187
|
211
|
19
|
56
|
C2 UR
|
212
|
265
|
1
|
17
|
MSc. in Biochemistry
|
Department of Biochemistry
|
C2 EWS
|
149
|
164
|
20
|
39
|
C2 ST
|
106
|
135
|
57
|
108
|
C2 SC
|
120
|
139
|
52
|
83
|
C2 OBC
|
150
|
169
|
15
|
35
|
C2 UR
|
176
|
225
|
1
|
10
|
MA/ MSc. in Psychology
|
Department of Psychology
|
C2 EWS
|
255
|
265
|
108
|
217
|
C2 ST
|
230
|
256
|
206
|
583
|
C2 SC
|
248
|
273
|
38
|
307
|
C2 OBC
|
261
|
275
|
36
|
141
|
C2 UR
|
276
|
291
|
1
|
23
