BHU Admission 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Announced for PG Courses; Details Here

BHU PG 2025 Admission: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the BHU Postgraduate (PG) 1st Allotment Result 2025 through the Common University Entrance Test PG (CUET PG) 2025 scores for all PG courses. Students who are seeking admission in BHU PG courses can register online through the Samarth portal by July 16, 2025. Students can find more information on the official website at bhucuetpg.samarth.edu.in. The allotments are based on seat availability, program-specific merit, and social category (UR, OBC-NCL, SC, ST, EWS).

BHU PG Admissions 2025 Key Highlights

Check the important details related to BHU PG admissions 2025 here: