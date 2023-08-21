BHU UG Admission 2023: Last Date to Edit CUET Score Today; Check List of Candidates with NTA Data Mistmatch

BHU PG Admission 2023: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is giving a last opportunity to the candidates to make corrections in their CUET PG 2023 score (in case of errors). The authorities have also released the list of 1,013 candidates whose NTA data didn’t match. These candidates can make modifications to their data till today: August 21, 2023.

List of candidates with NTA Data Mismatch- Click Here

“There is a mismatch in NTA data and the details filled in by some candidates. Candidates whose NTA detail is given in the list must login to their portal and make corrections by clicking on the Provide/Edit NTA Details button. Last date of correction is 21-08-2023 11:59 pm,” the university states.

How to Edit BHU PG 2023 Application Form?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to edit the form:

Step 1: Visit the official website: bhuonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on List of candidates with NTA Data Mismatch link

Step 3: Press Ctrl+F to search for the name

Step 4: Go to candidate login and enter login details

Step 5: Now, click on Edit NTA details

Step 6: Now, write the correct NTA score

Step 7: Double-check and submit

Candidates who fail to edit the errors will not be considered for admission to postgraduate courses. Earlier, the university deferred the BHU UG 2nd allotment results due to the mismatch in the data shared by candidates and NTA.

Central universities provide UG and PG admissions through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for the second consecutive year.

