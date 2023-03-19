Bihar Board Inter Result 2023: BSEB Class 12 Result Date, Time Soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board class 12th result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board will be announcing the BSEB Class 12 Results in the coming week. The board officials are expected to announce the Bihar Board Intermediate Class 12 Results on the official website soon. The board will announce the exact date and time for the release of the BSEB 12th Result 2023.

As per data available, roughly 13 Lakh students have appeared for the Bihar Board 12th examinations which were conducted from February 1 to 11, 2023. BSEB is one of the few boards which have completed the Class 10 and class 12 board exams and will also be the first to announce the BSRB 12th Result 2023.

Where to check BSEB 12th Result 2023?

The 12 Bihar Board Result 2023 will be available in the online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar Class 12 exams can check the result by visiting the below given websites.

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in secondary.biharboardonline.com results.biharboardonline.com

How to check Bihar Board 12th Result 2023?

The Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023 will be available on the official website. Students who have appeared for the exams can follow the steps provided here to check the BSEB 12th Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the Bihar Board official website

Step 2: Click on the BSEB 12th Result link on the homepage

Step 3: Login using the BSEB 12th Roll Number

Step 4: The Bihar 12th Result 2023 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the BSEB 12th Result 2023 for further reference

What is the Minimum Mark Required to Qualify?

Bihar Board is expected to announce the BSEB 12th Result in the online mode in the coming week. According to the information given, only those candidates who secure the minimum required marks will be eligible to for further admissions.

Candidates who have appeared for the exams must secure a minimum of 35 marks in order to be considered as qualified in the board exams.

BSEB Inter Result 2023: Previous Year Pass Percentage

Along with announcing the BSEB 12th Result, the board will also announce the pass percentage of the students in all three sections. The previous year data is available here.

BSEB 12th Previous Yeat Pass Percentage

Years Commerce Arts Science 2022 90.38% 79.53% 79.81% 2021 91.48% 77.97% 77.628% 2020 93.26% 81.44% 77.39%

BSEB 12th Result 2023 - List of Toppers

The board officials will also be announcing the list of students who have topped the BSEB 12th Result 2023. Candidates can check the previous year toppers below.

Bihar Board 12th result 2022 Arts toppers

Rank Student Name Total Marks Percentage 1 Sangam Raj 482 96.40% 2 Shreya kumari 471 94.20% 3 Ritika Ratna 470 94.00% 4 Ratrani Kumari 469 93.80% 5 Sharafat Alam 466 93.20% 5 Mamta Kumari 466 93.20%

Bihar Board 12th result 2022 Science toppers

Rank Student Name Total Marks Percentage 1 Saurav Kumar 472 94.40% 1 Arjun Kumar 472 94.40% 2 Raj Kumar 471 94.20% 3 Sejal Kumari 470 94.00% 4 Vishnu Kumar 469 93.80% 4 Shubham Kumar Verma 469 93.80% 4 Sanjeet Kumar 469 93.80% 4 Laukesh Kumar 469 93.80% 4 Goutam Kumar Jha 469 93.80% 4 Swati kumari 469 93.80% 5 Anshul Kumar 468 93.60% 5 Vidyanand Kumar 468 93.60% 5 Shivdayal Kumar 468 93.60%

Bihar Board 12th Commerce Topper List 2022

Rank Student Name Total Marks Percentage 1 Ankit Kumar Gupta 473 94.60% 2 Vinit Sinha 472 94.40% 2 Piyush Kumar 472 94.40% 3 Muskan Singh 470 94.00% 3 Anjali Kumari 470 94.00% 4 Sudhanshu Ranjan 469 93.80% 5 MD Aaquib 468 93.60% 5 MD Intekhab Alam 468 93.60% 5 MD Ammar Ashhad 468 93.60% 5 Kamlesh Mukhiya 468 93.60%

