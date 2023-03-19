  1. Home
Bihar Board Inter Result 2023: BSEB Class 12 Result Date, Time Soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Inter Result 2023 is expected to be announced on the official website of the board soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar Board Class 12 exams can check the result details here. 

jagran josh
Updated: Mar 19, 2023 12:31 IST
Bihar Board class 12th result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board will be announcing the BSEB Class 12 Results in the coming week. The board officials are expected to announce the Bihar Board Intermediate Class 12 Results on the official website soon. The board will announce the exact date and time for the release of the BSEB 12th Result 2023.

As per data available, roughly 13 Lakh students have appeared for the Bihar Board 12th examinations which were conducted from February 1 to 11, 2023. BSEB is one of the few boards which have completed the Class 10 and class 12 board exams and will also be the first to announce the BSRB 12th Result 2023.

Where to check BSEB 12th Result 2023?

The 12 Bihar Board Result 2023 will be available in the online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar Class 12 exams can check the result by visiting the below given websites. 

  1. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  2. secondary.biharboardonline.com
  3. results.biharboardonline.com

How to check Bihar Board 12th Result 2023?

The Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023 will be available on the official website. Students who have appeared for the exams can follow the steps provided here to check the BSEB 12th Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the Bihar Board official website

Step 2: Click on the BSEB 12th Result link on the homepage

Step 3: Login using the BSEB 12th Roll Number 

Step 4: The Bihar 12th Result 2023 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the BSEB 12th Result 2023 for further reference

What is the Minimum Mark Required to Qualify?

Bihar Board is expected to announce the BSEB 12th Result in the online mode in the coming week. According to the information given, only those candidates who secure the minimum required marks will be eligible to for further admissions.

Candidates who have appeared for the exams must secure a minimum of 35 marks in order to be considered as qualified in the board exams. 

BSEB Inter Result 2023: Previous Year Pass Percentage

Along with announcing the BSEB 12th Result, the board will also announce the pass percentage of the students in all three sections. The previous year data is available here.

BSEB 12th Previous Yeat Pass Percentage

Years

Commerce

Arts

Science

2022

90.38%

79.53%

79.81%

2021

91.48%

77.97%

77.628%

2020

93.26%

81.44%

77.39%

BSEB 12th Result 2023 - List of Toppers

The board officials will also be announcing the list of students who have topped the BSEB 12th Result 2023. Candidates can check the previous year toppers below.

Bihar Board 12th result 2022 Arts toppers

Rank

Student Name

Total Marks

Percentage

1

Sangam Raj

482

96.40%

2

Shreya kumari

471

94.20%

3

Ritika Ratna

470

94.00%

4

Ratrani Kumari

469

93.80%

5

Sharafat Alam

466

93.20%

5

Mamta Kumari

466

93.20%

Bihar Board 12th result 2022 Science toppers

Rank

Student Name

Total Marks

Percentage

1

Saurav Kumar

472

94.40%

1

Arjun Kumar

472

94.40%

2

Raj Kumar

471

94.20%

3

Sejal Kumari

470

94.00%

4

Vishnu Kumar

469

93.80%

4

Shubham Kumar Verma

469

93.80%

4

Sanjeet Kumar

469

93.80%

4

Laukesh Kumar

469

93.80%

4

Goutam Kumar Jha

469

93.80%

4

Swati kumari

469

93.80%

5

Anshul Kumar

468

93.60%

5

Vidyanand Kumar

468

93.60%

5

Shivdayal Kumar

468

93.60%

Bihar Board 12th Commerce Topper List 2022

Rank

Student Name

Total Marks

Percentage

1

Ankit Kumar Gupta

473

94.60%

2

Vinit Sinha

472

94.40%

2

Piyush Kumar

472

94.40%

3

Muskan Singh

470

94.00%

3

Anjali Kumari

470

94.00%

4

Sudhanshu Ranjan

469

93.80%

5

MD Aaquib

468

93.60%

5

MD Intekhab Alam

468

93.60%

5

MD Ammar Ashhad

468

93.60%

5

Kamlesh Mukhiya

468

93.60%

 

Also Read: Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: BSEB Inter Release Date and Time Expected to be Out Today, Check All Details

 

 

 
