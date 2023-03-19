Bihar Board Inter Result 2023: BSEB Class 12 Result Date, Time Soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board class 12th result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board will be announcing the BSEB Class 12 Results in the coming week. The board officials are expected to announce the Bihar Board Intermediate Class 12 Results on the official website soon. The board will announce the exact date and time for the release of the BSEB 12th Result 2023.
As per data available, roughly 13 Lakh students have appeared for the Bihar Board 12th examinations which were conducted from February 1 to 11, 2023. BSEB is one of the few boards which have completed the Class 10 and class 12 board exams and will also be the first to announce the BSRB 12th Result 2023.
Where to check BSEB 12th Result 2023?
The 12 Bihar Board Result 2023 will be available in the online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar Class 12 exams can check the result by visiting the below given websites.
- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
- secondary.biharboardonline.com
- results.biharboardonline.com
How to check Bihar Board 12th Result 2023?
The Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023 will be available on the official website. Students who have appeared for the exams can follow the steps provided here to check the BSEB 12th Result 2023
Step 1: Visit the Bihar Board official website
Step 2: Click on the BSEB 12th Result link on the homepage
Step 3: Login using the BSEB 12th Roll Number
Step 4: The Bihar 12th Result 2023 will be displayed
Step 5: Download the BSEB 12th Result 2023 for further reference
What is the Minimum Mark Required to Qualify?
Bihar Board is expected to announce the BSEB 12th Result in the online mode in the coming week. According to the information given, only those candidates who secure the minimum required marks will be eligible to for further admissions.
Candidates who have appeared for the exams must secure a minimum of 35 marks in order to be considered as qualified in the board exams.
BSEB Inter Result 2023: Previous Year Pass Percentage
Along with announcing the BSEB 12th Result, the board will also announce the pass percentage of the students in all three sections. The previous year data is available here.
BSEB 12th Previous Yeat Pass Percentage
|
Years
|
Commerce
|
Arts
|
Science
|
2022
|
90.38%
|
79.53%
|
79.81%
|
2021
|
91.48%
|
77.97%
|
77.628%
|
2020
|
93.26%
|
81.44%
|
77.39%
BSEB 12th Result 2023 - List of Toppers
The board officials will also be announcing the list of students who have topped the BSEB 12th Result 2023. Candidates can check the previous year toppers below.
Bihar Board 12th result 2022 Arts toppers
|
Rank
|
Student Name
|
Total Marks
|
Percentage
|
1
|
Sangam Raj
|
482
|
96.40%
|
2
|
Shreya kumari
|
471
|
94.20%
|
3
|
Ritika Ratna
|
470
|
94.00%
|
4
|
Ratrani Kumari
|
469
|
93.80%
|
5
|
Sharafat Alam
|
466
|
93.20%
|
5
|
Mamta Kumari
|
466
|
93.20%
Bihar Board 12th result 2022 Science toppers
|
Rank
|
Student Name
|
Total Marks
|
Percentage
|
1
|
Saurav Kumar
|
472
|
94.40%
|
1
|
Arjun Kumar
|
472
|
94.40%
|
2
|
Raj Kumar
|
471
|
94.20%
|
3
|
Sejal Kumari
|
470
|
94.00%
|
4
|
Vishnu Kumar
|
469
|
93.80%
|
4
|
Shubham Kumar Verma
|
469
|
93.80%
|
4
|
Sanjeet Kumar
|
469
|
93.80%
|
4
|
Laukesh Kumar
|
469
|
93.80%
|
4
|
Goutam Kumar Jha
|
469
|
93.80%
|
4
|
Swati kumari
|
469
|
93.80%
|
5
|
Anshul Kumar
|
468
|
93.60%
|
5
|
Vidyanand Kumar
|
468
|
93.60%
|
5
|
Shivdayal Kumar
|
468
|
93.60%
Bihar Board 12th Commerce Topper List 2022
|
Rank
|
Student Name
|
Total Marks
|
Percentage
|
1
|
Ankit Kumar Gupta
|
473
|
94.60%
|
2
|
Vinit Sinha
|
472
|
94.40%
|
2
|
Piyush Kumar
|
472
|
94.40%
|
3
|
Muskan Singh
|
470
|
94.00%
|
3
|
Anjali Kumari
|
470
|
94.00%
|
4
|
Sudhanshu Ranjan
|
469
|
93.80%
|
5
|
MD Aaquib
|
468
|
93.60%
|
5
|
MD Intekhab Alam
|
468
|
93.60%
|
5
|
MD Ammar Ashhad
|
468
|
93.60%
|
5
|
Kamlesh Mukhiya
|
468
|
93.60%
