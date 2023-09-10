Bihar DElEd Result 2023 To Be Out Soon, Know How To Download Scorecard Here

  1. Home
Bihar DElEd Result 2023: BSEB is expected to declare the results for the Bihar DElEd 2023 soon in online mode. Once released, candidates can check and download their results at secondary.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Sep 10, 2023 14:31 IST
Bihar DElEd Result 2023: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the results for the Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) examination 2023 soon in online mode. There is no official confirmation regarding the release date and time of the Bihar DElEd result by the authorities. Once released, candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the official websites - secondary.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 

To get the results, candidates are required to enter the necessary login details such as registration number and date of birth in the result login window to download the Bihar DEIEd result 2023.

Bihar DEIEd result 2023 - Direct Link (To be available soon)

Login credentials required to check Bihar DElEd result 2023

Candidates can check the login details given below:

  • Registration number
  • Date of birth

How to download Bihar DEIEd scorecard 2023 online?

Candidates who have given the Bihar DElEd exam 2023 can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the Bihar DEIEd scorecard online. 

Step 1: Go to the official website of Bihar DElEd- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the Bihar DElEd result 

Step 3: A new window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Fill out all the required login details in the given space

Step 5: After this, click on the submit button

Step 6: The Bihar D.El.Ed scorecard 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the Bihar DEIEd result 2023 and save

Step 8: Print the hardcopy of it for future use

