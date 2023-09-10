KCET 2nd Round Option Entry Facility 2023 Ends Tomorrow, Know How To Fill Choices Here

  1. Home
KCET Counselling 2023: KEA will close the choice-filling facility for KCET round 2 counselling tomorrow, September 11, 2023. Candidates can submit their college and course preferences through the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Sep 10, 2023 12:58 IST
KCET Counselling 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the choice-filling facility for KCET round 2 counselling tomorrow, September 11, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have secured a seat in the Karnataka UGCET round 2 seat allotment results 2023 can submit their college and course preferences through the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the released schedule, candidates can fill out the choices for the KCET counselling 2023 round 2 till September 11, 2023, upto 11.59 pm. The online fee payment facility for choice 1 and choice 2 is available till September 13, 2023 (banking hours). Candidates can download their admission orders upto September 13, 2023. The last date to report to the allocated colleges only by choice 1 candidates is September 14, 2023, before 5.30 pm. 

KEA KCET Round 2 Option Entry 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

KCET Round 2 Option Entry Schedule 2023 

The Karnataka Examinations Authority has extended the KCET open entry facility for round 2 counselling 2023. Candidates can check the revised dates below:

Events

Dates

KCET counselling round 2 choice filling facility ends 

September 11, 2023 (till 11.59 pm)

Fee payment facility for choice 1 and choice 2 candidates

September 13, 2023 (banking hours)

Downloading of admission orders

September 13, 2023

Last date to report to colleges

September 14, 2023 (before 5.30 pm)

Check the KEA KCET round 2 option entry official notice here 

How to fill choices for KEA KCET round 2 counselling 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to fill out their preferred choices for Karnataka UGCET round 2 counselling 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the KCET 2nd round option entry 2023 link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details and submit

Step 4: Fill out the preferred choices and save

Step 5: Go through the details and submit the KEA KCET round 2 choice filling form 

