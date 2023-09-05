Bihar Education Dept. Pulls Back Order Cutting Holidays for School Teachers Amid Row

Bihar Education Department has pulled back the holiday order for teachers after it turned out to be controversial. The government order shortened the days off for Bihar school teachers on the occasions of Diwali, Raksha Bandhan, Durga Pooja, and other festivals.

A recent circular issued by the Director of Secondary Education reads, "The holiday table issued for government/government-aided elementary and secondary/higher secondary schools under departmental order memorandum no. 2112 dated 29.08.2023 is cancelled with immediate effect.”

Bihar Secondary Education Dept. previously proclaimed the curtailment of holidays for teachers from 23 to 11. It led to a hue and cry among the teachers in the state. They even warned the authorities of anticipated protests.

Bihar Education Department withdraws the notice of reducing the number of festive holidays in government schools from 23 to 11 between September to December. pic.twitter.com/MtMXnZzmSh — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2023

Teachers Protest by Wearing Black Badges, Questioning Logic

Showing dissent towards the order, some teachers were seen taking classes wearing black badges in most of the schools. Others went to the extent of questioning the Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department, KK Pathak. Some teachers also argued that the attendance of students will be negligible on festive occasions. Thus, there is no point in asking teachers to come over and take classes.

The opposing govt in the state i.e. BJP also condemned the decision to lessen the holidays on festive occasions: Rakshabandhan, Dussehra, Diwali, Chatth, etc.

Why Bihar Govt. Curtailed Holidays for School Teachers?

The Education Department of the state took the decision to complete its objective of conducting classes for 220 days in a single academic session. Thus, they had to cut the holidays in order to reach target.

