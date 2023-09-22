Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Dates Released, UGMAC Rank Card to Release on Sep 24

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the dates for Bihar under graduate medical admission counselling (UGMAC) 3rd round online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. As per the schedule released, editing of the application form can be done from September 23 to 24, 2023.

For rectification, and correction in the online submitted Bihar UGMAC application, they have to login to their account by entering their registered email ID and password. Further, they can edit their filled-up data. Based on that, the Bihar NEET UG rank card will be released on September 24, 2023, at 8 PM.

The Bihar UGMAC counselling is conducted for admission to MBBS/ BDS/ B.V.Sc and AH in government medical/ dental/ Bihar veterinary colleges and private medical/ dental colleges of Bihar.

Bihar NEET UG Round 3 Counselling 2023 Dates

Those participating in the third round of Bihar NEET UG counselling can go through the table to know the important dates:

Events Dates Online editing of application form September 23 to 24, 2023 Bihar UGMAC Rank Card/Merit List September 24, 2023 Bihar NEET UG choice filling and counselling programme September 25 to 27, 2023

Check Bihar NEET UG Counselling Round 3 Dates PDF

How to make changes in Bihar UGMAC Round 3 Counselling 2023 Application Form?

Candidates who are admitted in any Govt./ Pvt. Medical /Dental College of India are not eligible for 3rd round counselling. Also, those who have duly submitted the online application form and obtained UGMAC ID need not submit a fresh online application form.

The online application correction window will be available from September 23, 2023. Candidates can check below the steps to know make changes in Bihar UGMAC application form online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click Online Application Portal of UGMAC 2023

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Login with Registered email ID and Password

Step 5: Once done, make the necessary corrections and submit the form

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future references

