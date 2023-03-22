BITS HD 2023 Application Form Released, Get Direct Link Here

BITS HD 2023 Application Form OUT: As per the latest updates, the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani (BITS Pilani) is inviting applications for Higher Degrees (HD). Candidates who are seeking admission to MTech can apply for BITS HD on the official website i.e. bitsadmission.com. However, candidates must note that the last date to apply for BITS HD 2023 is April 30, 2023.

After the registration process, the authorities will open the BITS HD 2023 application correction window on May 2, 2023. Candidates can make corrections to their application form. However, they must note that only a few details can be rectified in the application form. The BITS HD 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on May 20 and 27, 2023.

BITS HD 2023 Schedule

Event Date BITS HD 2023 Registration Ends April 20, 2023 BITS Application Correction Window Opens May 2, 2023 BITS Admit Card May 13, 2023 BITS HD 2023 exam date May 20 and 27, 2023

BITS HD 2023 Application Form- Direct Link (Available Now)

What is Application Fee for BITS HD 2023?

Candidates must check out the BITS HD 2023 application fee before applying for the same. Check the application fee below.

Those who wish to be considered through GATE/GPAT score will have to pay Rs. 1000 Those who wish to be considered through BITS HD Online Test have to pay Rs. 3400 Those who wish to be considered through both the options (BITS HD Online Test and GATE/GPAT) have to pay Rs. 3400

How to Apply for BITS HD 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply for BITS HD 2023 on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to register themselves for BITS-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. bitsadmission.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on BITS Higher degree

Step 3: Read instructions and complete the registration process

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered credentials

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay required fee

Step 6: Submit the BITS HD 2023 application form

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

