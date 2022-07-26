BITSAT 2022 Session 2 Slot Booking link live at bitsadmission.com, Get Direct Link Here

BITSAT 2022: Birla Institute of Technology and Science has started the Slot Booking for BITSAT 2022 Session 2 Examinations. Students interested in appearing for the BITSAT 2022 Session 2 examinations can visit the official website of the institute to select their test dates. Those students who have submitted their applications for BITSAT 2022 session 2 examinations can now visit the website to complete the slot booking process.

The link for students to complete the BITSAT 2022 Slot booking is available on the official website - bitsatadmission.com. To select the slots students are required to visit the official website and enter the application number and password in the slot booking link provided. The last date for students to select their slots for the BITSAT 2022 entrance exams is July 30, 2022. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided here to complete the BITSAT 2022 slot booking procedure.

BITSAT 2022 Session 2 Slot Booking - Direct Link

BITSAT 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted from August 3 to 7, 2022. Students will be allotted slots on a first come first serve basis. Those who are amiable to complete the slot booking process will be allotted slots to take the exams on a random basis.

BITSAT 2022 exams will be conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 of the exam will be conducted from 9 AM to 12 Noon while the second shift will be conducted from 2 to 5 PM.

The admit card for BITSAT 2022 Slot 2 exams will be released shortly after the slot booking process has concluded. As per the schedule provided, BITSAT 2022 session 2 admit card will be available by July 31, 2022.

