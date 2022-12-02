Book on Super 30 Founder Anand Kumar to be launched in Korean

Super 30 Book in Korean: Korean publishing house Plan G Co. Ltd has signed an agreement with Super 30 founder Anand Kumar to translate best selling book Super 30 into Korean. The book written by Canadian Doctor Biju Mathew has now been translated into five languages making Korean its sixth translation. The book is available in Indian languages Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, and English.

CEO of the Publishing House Kyung A Lee stated that the book will be an excellent inspiration for the students and educational programmes like Super 30. She further added that with the mission ‘Learn, Share and Live Together’, the publishing house is dedicated to providing equal educational opportunities and also motivating children to learn with advanced, unique, and fun learning solutions. She further added that as an EdTech Company, its interests are focused on inspiring educational programmes and people like Anand Kumar of Super 30.

Lee further added that the story of Anand Kumar, his passion for educating students in rough situations, and his Super 30 programme will be a good opportunity for Korean Society to reconsider what success means and how to define it in life. She further pointed out that South Korean Parents are extremely educated-oriented and there is a growing interest in India producing excellent global leaders.

This year, Anand was also invited to the Institute of Indian Languages and Culture, Department of Indian Studies, Busan University of Foreign Studies Busan, Korea for a lecture and Russia as chief guest at the India Day Celebration in Techno Park, Moscow. He was also invited by the Far East and Artic Development Corporation (FEDC) to speak at the 7th International Conference ‘Demographic Development of the Far East and Artic’.

In 2019, a Bollywood movie starring Hritik Roshan in the lead role of Anand Kumar was released with eight states declaring it as tax-free due to its powerful messaging and popularity. A premier of the show was also organized in Japan in September last year.

