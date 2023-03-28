BSEB 12th Compartment Exam 2023: Online Application Dates Extended, Check Revised Schedule Here

Bihar Board 12th Compartment Exam 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board has extended the BSEB 12th Compartment exam registration dates today, March 28, 2023. According to the Tweet shared by the BSEB’s official Twitter handle, candidates who are not satisfied with their marks in the Bihar Class 12th examinations 2023 can apply for the BSEB class 12th compartment exam 2023 by March 30, 2023.

