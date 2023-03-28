BSEB 12th Compartment Exam 2023: Online Application Dates Extended, Check Revised Schedule Here

Bihar Board 12th Compartment Exam 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board has extended the BSEB 12th Compartment exam registration dates today, March 28, 2023. According to the Tweet shared by the BSEB’s official Twitter handle, candidates who are not satisfied with their marks in the Bihar Class 12th examinations 2023 can apply for the BSEB class 12th compartment exam 2023 by March 30, 2023.
Candidates who are yet to apply for the Bihar Board class 12th Compartment Exam 2023 can complete the Bihar Board 12th compartment application process by filling out the necessary details in the application form by March 30, 2023. Candidates can check the direct link available below to apply for the BSEB 12th Compartment Exam 2023.
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Compartment Exam 2023 Applications - Direct Link (Click Here)
How to Apply for Bihar Board Class 12th Compartment Exam 2023?
Candidates who are appearing for the BSEB 12th compartment exams 2023 can follow the steps given below to know how to fill out the compartment online form. They are also advised that the Bihar 12th compartment exam has to be submitted in online mode only.
Step 1: Visit BSEB Bihar Board’s compartment exam website- seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com
Step 2: Click on the Bihar Board Inter Compartmental Exams 2023 link
Step 3: Enter the necessary details as mentioned in the given link
Step 4: After this, fill up the required details and select the subjects to appear for in the Bihar Board 12 Compartment Exam 2023
Step 5: Make the Online payment of the prescribed fees and then submit the form to proceed further
Step 6: Download the Bihar Board 12 Compartment Application Form 2023 for future use
